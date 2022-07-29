LOG RAP BTS – 2022 Katin Edge Steel Pier Classic

www.tetongravity.com
13newsnow.com
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Augusta Free Press
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
13newsnow.com
You can camp by the beach at this Virginia state park. But it's not for the faint of heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Are you down to load your backpack with camping gear, throw on some hiking shoes and journey through the wilderness?. If you answered yes, False Cape State Park, located beyond the Sandbridge part of Virginia Beach, should be on your list of adventures to conquer.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
Back in business: every worker for Virginia Beach company returns following devastating fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When driving along General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach, you'll see construction around what looks like a brand new commercial building. The strong pillars and fresh paint signify new life after a devastating fire ripped through the building in July 2020. Four businesses were destroyed, but luckily, no one got hurt.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022
The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
peninsulachronicle.com
Brass Cannon Brewing In Williamsburg To Close After 10 Years
YORK-Just a few months after celebrating a decade in business, one local brewery is closing up shop. Brass Cannon Brewing on Mooretown Road in Greater Williamsburg announced on July 29 that it will cease production beginning on August 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber?...
Norfolk youth baseball team advances in World Series; fans gather to celebrate
This year's team also punched a ticket to the Senior Little League World Series.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
13newsnow.com
As gas prices fall, picking the right pump could save almost a dollar per gallon
NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices in Virginia Beach averaged $3.95 per gallon Monday after falling 16.6 cents last week, according to a GasBuddy survey. The survey looked at a bunch of gas stations in Virginia Beach and found, among other things, that gas prices in the area are down 75 cents per gallon from a month ago. But, how much of that price drop drivers see at the pump depends on the gas station they go to.
peninsulachronicle.com
Two New Asian Restaurants Coming Soon To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Those who enjoy Asian cuisine will soon have two new restaurant options to check out in Newport News. Two Asian restaurants will soon open in the city, one on Jefferson Avenue and another on Oyster Point Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
Local search crews look across Newport News for mother's body
Search crews were out Friday looking for the body of Newport News Shanitia Eure-Lewis. Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, was charged with her death a few days after she was reported missing.
5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
