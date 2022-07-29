Training Camp Day 1: Mack Brown Q&A

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job
West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Kurelic: Ohio State recruiting; June 24-26 weekend; on flips and more…
1) As we come to the end of July and the start of August, things are about to switch from recruiting focus to football season and practice/fall camp taking center stage. But before that happens there is plenty to talk about on the recruiting front. Let’s begin with the June 24-26 Ohio State recruiting weekend which has drawn plenty of attention from the Buckeyes getting several important commitments to disappointment from some on the Front Row message board to one recruit mentioning it not being an organized weekend and a couple other things. I have been in contact with sources at Ohio State as well as in Georgia and Florida on this since many of the recruits on hand that weekend were from those two states and all of the uncommitted recruits that weekend were from the South.
Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State
On Friday night, Dylan Edwards, a running back from Derby, Kansas who is widely considered one of the best players in the state of Kansas, announced he was de-committing from Kansas State. He announced his intentions on Twitter with the following message:. "At this moment I'd like to thank the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Grad transfer DB offered; commitment set for Saturday
AUBURN, Alabama - One more addition to the roster this fall could be on the way. Visiting Auburn on Friday, former Jacksonville State cornerback Malik Feaster was offered by Auburn. Now a decision is set for Saturday. "Auburn is factoring in right now," Feaster said. "It’s a little bit stressful...
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Lanning says Oregon 'can stand alone' against negative conference realignment recruiting
Oregon has had to address the elephant in the room on the recruiting trail. In this case, the big question centers around where Oregon figures to be in the not-so-distant future and if that destination will dissuade them from factoring into the College Football Playoff picture or not. Conference realignment...
Illini QB Samari Collier enters transfer portal
On the first day of Illinois football training camp, Illini second-year quarterback Samari Collier entered the transfer portal, 247Sports confirmed. On3 first reported the news. "I would like to give a thanks to Coach Lovie Smith and Coach [Stoker] for giving me the opportunity to attend the University of Illinois...
RELATED PEOPLE
A&M's huge day on recruiting trail creates big-time buzz on social media
Texas A&M’s biggest recruiting event of the year did not disappoint as a pair of the Aggies’ top targets joined the class on Saturday. The fireworks began right around lunchtime when five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Hill is rated as the No. 15 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Tar Heels lose out on four-star DB
Mack Brown and the UNC football program won’t be adding another four-star recruit to their 2023 class on Saturday. Defensive back Braeden Marshall ended his recruitment on Saturday and announced his commitment to in-state UCF. Marshall picked the Knights over UNC and Wisconsin, and he had a total of 32 offers in his recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is a Lake Mary, Florida native and opted to stay home and play for UCF. He’s ranked No. 401 nationally, the No. 40 CB and No. 79 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. 100% Committed HOMETOWN HERO⚔️💛🖤! pic.twitter.com/Qc1krhbktF — Braeden Marshall (@MarshallBraeden) July 30, 2022 For UNC, their focus now shifts to other offers in the 2023 class. After a big end to June and start to July, things have been a little quiet for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail in terms of commitments. Brown and his staff currently have the No. 23 overall ranked class for the cycle but are hoping to improve on that moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
WATCH: Why WVU football will go over the projected win total in 2022
The time for talk is pretty much over now. Offseason conversations come to an end today when West Virginia practices for the first time in advance of the 2022 season. It's Neal Brown's fourth campaign in charge of the Mountaineers, and it's one that follows what he and others believe was a "productive offseason." He identified the need for various changes and then he went out and made the changes so that the Mountaineers are better on the field but also on the sideline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
247Sports
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's first training camp practice
Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday morning, following the first practice of training camp:. “Great to get out on the field today. Ended up being beautiful day, weather held out. It was great for us to be able to get outside. Really excited about being able to get out there. The challenge for us, as players and coaches, don’t make the same mistake twice, continue to grow. I loved the energy, enthusiasm, (on) Day 1, that’s really easy. We’ve got to continue to have that type of focus and energy every single day. Believe this group has the ability to do that. Our practice habits are so much cleaner — communication, efficiency, just moving around the practice field. Really good. So looking forward to watching it this afternoon with the guys and our staff.”
Pickerington Central standout Devin Royal cuts his list of schools down to three
Pickerington (Ohio) Central 2023 forward Devin Royal is done with his travel ball commitments and he came out on Friday with a tweet listing his top three schools. The three schools that made the cut are, listed alphabetically, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. It is not immediately clear when Royal will make a verbal commitment. Prospects in the 2023 class will be able to sign letters-of-intent beginning in the early period in November.
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Mike Young has landed his second July pledge in three-star guard Jaydon Young
Mike Young landed his second pledge in the month of July. This evening, three-star guard Jaydon Young announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. “The coaching staff has been recruiting me since the beginning of my sophomore year,” Young said. “I got to learn a lot about them and I felt like the school was the best fit for me.”
DB Jontae Gilbert commits to Ohio State: The impact
Ryan Day, Tim Walton and Jim Knowles have landed a commitment from a top cornerback target in Jontae Gilbert. Bill Kurelic analyzes the impact.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0