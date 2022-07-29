Rumor: Blue Jays’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

clutchpoints.com
MLB Rumors: This Red Sox-Mets trade could make both teams happy
MLB rumors continue to swirl leading up to the trade deadline and one possible deal between the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox makes perfect sense. Given their spot atop the NL East, the New York Mets figure to be active at the MLB Trade Deadline by most prognostications, most likely adding another big bat and trying to find stability at catcher as their biggest priorities (though not the only ones). The question is which players they’ll walk away with once the Aug. 2 deadline passes.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Dodgers Attempting To Begin Negotiations With Angels
Juan Soto is far and away considered the best player available as the Washington Nationals reportedly are fielding a wide range of interest for their superstar, but a potential Shohei Ohtani trade could send similar shockwaves through the sport. Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno historically has been against his...
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a starting pitcher and star bullpen arm from the Pirates
The New York Yankees have a busy few days ahead of the trade deadline, especially after losing out on Luis Castillo. Their primary targets are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and José Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman has a good opportunity to package...
Report: Joey Gallo has 1 preferred trade destination
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is widely expected to be traded by the August 2 MLB trade deadline, and the struggling slugger apparently has one landing spot in mind. NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported on Thursday that Gallo was hoping to be traded to the San Diego Padres. Padres...
The Yankees have a secret weapon in the bullpen who can smooth of loss of Michael King
Losing Michael King was a significant and unexpected blow to the New York Yankees bullpen. Aside from Clay Holmes, King had been arguably their best relief pitcher, even considered one of the top guns in all of baseball out of the bullpen. Replacing King isn’t possible unless general manager Brian...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K
Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon took $50,000 from Jason Varitek during a flight to Japan. The post Boston Red Sox: Jonathan Papelbon Recalls Jason Varitek Putting Him in a Headlock Over $50K appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire
Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
The best trade package Yankees must offer to Angels for Shohei Ohtani
The MLB appears to have some major moves on the horizon with the trade deadline looming. A potential new superstar may have made his way onto the market as the Angels are reportedly listening to offers for Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP is a game-changing talent and is in the prime of his career. Despite having two of the brightest stars in the league in Mike Trout and Ohtani, the team has been unable to have any legitimate team success. Shipping off the superstars in a way to create a more well-rounded roster may be the best benefit of the organization.
Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners
Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition
The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
MLB names the Braves most likely trade chip at the 2022 trade deadline
MLB Pipeline thinks it’s likely Tucker Davidson is moved if a trade is made, and I tend to agree with them:. Braves: Tucker Davidson, LHP ( No. 5) Sure, the Braves’ system is thinned out, especially after the Matt Olson deal, but that’s never stopped them, and they still have some pitching depth to deal from. Davidson has shown he has the stuff from the left side to compete in the big leagues and a rebuilding team could give him a longer audition in a rotation or a bullpen role.
The Houston Astros Are Reportedly Interested In This Former All-Star
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox, the Houston Astros are interested in Washington Nationals star Josh Bell. "There actually being fairly aggressive in talks trying to get some things done," Rosenthal said via Fox Sports MLB. "Josh Bell is one target."
