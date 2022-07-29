Rumor: Blue Jays’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

The MLB appears to have some major moves on the horizon with the trade deadline looming. A potential new superstar may have made his way onto the market as the Angels are reportedly listening to offers for Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP is a game-changing talent and is in the prime of his career. Despite having two of the brightest stars in the league in Mike Trout and Ohtani, the team has been unable to have any legitimate team success. Shipping off the superstars in a way to create a more well-rounded roster may be the best benefit of the organization.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO