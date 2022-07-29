Falcons pass coverage shines on Day 3 of training camp

Here are the quick hits and observations from Atlanta Falcons training camp as they prepare for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Falcons pass coverage gets revenge

Even CB Casey Hayward had to admit that the Falcons wideouts were getting the better of his defensive back teammates in the first half of practice. This was highlighted by a newcomer Bryan Edwards ’ sensational catch on a comeback route despite excellent coverage from CB Darren Hall .

But by the end of practice, the Falcons secondary – arguably its strongest unit on the team as headlined by Heyward and All-pro CB A.J. Terrell – was hardly giving up anything beyond a checkdown. Falcons QBs have been encouraged by offensive coordinator Dave Ragone to take the simple stuff if it’s there, and perhaps that’s one reason the ball wasn’t getting pushed downfield. But to be fair, it hardly ever looked like there was anything there.

One of the highlights from the 11v11 session at the end of practice was from rookie linebacker Troy Andersen , who chased down Tyler Allgeier on a wheel route and tipped the ball away as it passed over Andersen’s shoulder. It was what happens when a perfect pass is perfectly defended, and the play had the entire Falcons defense whooping and hollering.

Falcons wideouts pose a matchup threat

It will be interesting to see as the team proceeds into preseason games, and ultimately the regular season, if opposing defenses struggle to deal with the physicality presented by Atlanta’s pass-catching unit. Kyle Pitts burst onto the scene last year in a way every Falcons fan would’ve hoped, and if first-round pick Drake London can do the same, it presents a unique challenge.

But what takes the Falcons to a whole new level is that it goes beyond just those two. As noted above, Bryan Edwards is showing why he could be a Falcon to break out and become a household name, and Auden Tate is yet another physically impressive receiver. Among these four receivers, Edwards is the shortest at 6-feet 3-inches. London and Tate each stand 6-feet 5-inches, and Pitts even taller at 6-feet 6-inches.

And not only are they tall and physical, but young. London and Pitts are 21, Edwards is 23, and Tate is the elder at 25. While the obvious critique is that the WR group lacks burners who stretch the field, opposing defenses are going to struggle to match up with this uniquely physical group. And one would logically assume that the Falcons red zone efficiency will be improved because of it.

Touchdowns a priority for Pitts

Speaking of that red zone offense, it will be refreshing for Falcons fans to hear star TE Kyle Pitts say without hesitation today that he fully intends to improve his TD catch rate. Now, having scored only one all of last season, perhaps that’s obvious. But I’ve seen many an athlete who let these kinds of questions roll off their back – perhaps guarding themselves from the pressure of declaring a statistical goal.

Now, Pitts did hedge a bit by calling his touchdown goal “confidential.” But it’s nice to know that he has the intention to be more of a threat in the area of the field that matters most. Despite losing a club legend in Matt Ryan, this Falcons offense could very well turn out to be more efficient at scoring touchdowns in the red zone than they were last year. And if they plan to be any good, they certainly need that improvement.

First Team Offensive Line Tracker

Matthews - Wilkinson - Dalman - Lindstrom - McGary

*yesterday: Matthews - Wilkinson - Hennessy - Lindstrom - McGary