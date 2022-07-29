ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ozzie Albies out of walking boot and working out in pool, per sources

By Dukes Bell, Eric Slaughter
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNc9O_0gy1guvF00

Good news has been reported on the Ozzie Albies front, as reports have confirmed that the Atlanta Braves All-Star 2B was seen walking around the Braves facilities in tennis shoes and not a walking boot earlier today.

Albies fractured his left foot against the Washington Nationals on June 13, 2022 and was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list.

The Braves have rotated a platoon of players to fill his role since the former All-Star has been sidelined, but are highly anticipated when the switch hitting power bat will return to their lineup.

The Braves have been one of the hottest teams in all of MLB while Albies has been sidelined but getting a player of his caliber back for the home stretch of the regular season will make manager Brian Snitker’s squad even more dangerous as they attempt to defend their 2021 World Series title.

No timetable has been given by the Braves on when Albies may start taking live batting practice or start taking defensive drills as he continues to rehab his injury.

The Braves (59-41) are set to open a 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-53) at Truist Park this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade

The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Albies
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most impressive talents in the modern MLB. The 2021 AL MVP is coming off a historic season in which he was one of the most impressive pitchers and hitters in the league. Ohtani hit 46 home runs which were the third most in the MLB while producing a 3.18 […] The post 4 best destinations for Shohei Ohtani amid MLB trade deadline rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox reliever claimed off waivers by Mariners

Phillips Valdez is headed out west after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. The right-handed reliever was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the team announced. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Valdez, 30, amassed a 4.41 ERA in 16...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ozzie Albies#The Atlanta Braves#The Washington Nationals
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts latest miserable Strike 3 call from umpire

Nothing seemed to go right for the Los Angeles Angels in their 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday. They had to compete with the Rangers as well as their own miscues. And when things seemed to be going well for the Halos, the umpires got in the way.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees changing Aaron Judge’s position once again after Benintendi acquisition

The New York Yankees trading for Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals should open up their options in the outfield. Considering the struggles of Joey Gallo, Benintendi should provide far more offensive production, getting on base at nearly a 40% clip and batting over .300. However, the question going...
MLB
Yardbarker

Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star

Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB names the Braves most likely trade chip at the 2022 trade deadline

MLB Pipeline thinks it’s likely Tucker Davidson is moved if a trade is made, and I tend to agree with them:. Braves: Tucker Davidson, LHP ( No. 5) Sure, the Braves’ system is thinned out, especially after the Matt Olson deal, but that’s never stopped them, and they still have some pitching depth to deal from. Davidson has shown he has the stuff from the left side to compete in the big leagues and a rebuilding team could give him a longer audition in a rotation or a bullpen role.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor

The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy