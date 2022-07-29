Ozzie Albies out of walking boot and working out in pool, per sources

Good news has been reported on the Ozzie Albies front, as reports have confirmed that the Atlanta Braves All-Star 2B was seen walking around the Braves facilities in tennis shoes and not a walking boot earlier today.

Albies fractured his left foot against the Washington Nationals on June 13, 2022 and was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list.

The Braves have rotated a platoon of players to fill his role since the former All-Star has been sidelined, but are highly anticipated when the switch hitting power bat will return to their lineup.

The Braves have been one of the hottest teams in all of MLB while Albies has been sidelined but getting a player of his caliber back for the home stretch of the regular season will make manager Brian Snitker’s squad even more dangerous as they attempt to defend their 2021 World Series title.

No timetable has been given by the Braves on when Albies may start taking live batting practice or start taking defensive drills as he continues to rehab his injury.

The Braves (59-41) are set to open a 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-53) at Truist Park this weekend.