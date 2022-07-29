A 19 day earth tide measurement with a MEMS gravimeter

www.nature.com
IFLScience
A Crack Opened In Earth’s Magnetic Field Yesterday And Stayed Open For 14 Hours
Yesterday, a crack opened in Earth’s magnetic field and stayed open for nearly 14 hours, allowing Vecna and his minions through from the Upside Down. OK, perhaps not that last bit, but it did allow some powerful solar winds to pour through the hole, creating a geomagnetic storm that sparked some pretty epic aurora.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
How to See Huge Passing Comet at Its Closest Point to Earth
The comet C/2017 K2 is due to reach its closest point to Earth on Thursday, and it will be possible to see it either online or in-person—provided you have a telescope and dark skies. The comet has attracted scientists' attention for years since it was first discovered in 2017....
June 29 was the shortest day in recorded history — a 'wobble' in the Earth's spin shaved off 1.59 milliseconds
The Earth is not a perfect sphere, so its axis can sometimes stray from the poles a little, bringing a tiny shift in the length of a day.
James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet
NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
25-ton Chinese rocket debris crashes to Earth over Indian Ocean
It's unclear at the moment if any pieces of the 25-ton Long March 5 rocket stage hit populated areas. A big piece of Chinese space junk has crashed back to Earth. The 25-ton (22.5 metric tons) core stage of a Long March 5B rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean this afternoon (July 30), ending its brief but controversial orbital stay.
June 29, 2022 was the Earth's shortest day ever due to a slight 'wobble'
Wednesday, June 29, 2022, was slightly shorter than any other day by a mere 1.59 milliseconds, all due to a slight "wobble" of the Earth, according to scientists. An average day is 86,400 seconds, or 24 hours but timanddate.com reported that June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than that. On that day, the Earth completed one spin in a fraction-of-a-second less than 24 hours.
The Weather Channel
Double Trouble: Two Massive Asteroids to Brush Past Earth In the Space on 24 Hours This Weekend!
News of an asteroid flying past the Earth always has us biting our nails. And the only thing scarier than a near-miss with one giant space rock is the prospect of it immediately being followed by another. Recent reports suggest that we Earthlings are in for not one, but two...
This is the tallest mountain in the entire solar system
Olympus MonsImage by NASA, modifications by Seddon; Public Domain Image. Olympus Mons is considered to be the tallest planetary mountain in the Solar System. It is not located on Earth. Rather, it is located on the planet Mars.
Universe Today
Earth’s Magnetic Field Almost Completely Collapsed 550 Million Years Ago
More than half a billion years ago, Earth experienced an almost-complete collapse of its magnetic field. It began in the early Cambrian period. Then, after a period of about 15 million years, the field began to grow again. The cause of that collapse and the bounceback of the field was a mystery. Then, a group of geologists studied rocks from Oklahoma that were created during that time. Magnetic markers in the rocks’ minerals pointed toward an event that began some 550 million years ago. That was before the introduction of multicellular life on our planet.
A powerful solar flare is heading towards Earth, and radio blackouts are possible
A massive solar flare has erupted from the Sun, which could see radio blackouts in many parts of the world, a space weather physicist has tweeted. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, incidents such as these are expected to increase. Earlier this week, astronomers were on the lookout for activity arising out of sunspot AR3038. However, it is a new region AR3058 that erupted early and carries a risk of X-class flare.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Digital Trends
How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus
Venus is not an inviting planet to visit. From the tremendously high pressure at its surface to its scorching temperatures hotter than an oven, the planet is not accommodating to visitors, be they human or robotic. Despite these challenges, however, there are no less than three upcoming missions to Venus planned by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) in the next decade, and recently ESA revealed information about how it will test and prepare its EnVision craft for the planet’s hellish conditions.
Scientists just discovered the strongest magnetic field in the universe
Insight-HXMT's discovery of the fundamental electron cyclotron absorption line near 146 keV for the first Galactic ultraluminous X-ray pulsar Swift J 0243.6+6124. IHEP. The team behind the first Chinese X-ray astronomy satellite, Insight-HXMT, has discovered the strongest magnetic field directly measured in the universe hitherto. It is a known fact...
A star is orbiting the Milky Way’s black hole at 18 million miles an hour
A recently discovered star, now designated S4716, is traveling at the mind-boggling speed of 5,000 miles (8,000 km) per second around the black hole at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, Space.com reported. The vast expanse of our universe means that astronomers always find something they have never...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Hubble captures an impressive 'mirror galaxy' image 6.9 billion lightyears from Earth
A gravitationally lensed galaxy with the long-winded identification SGAS J143845+145407. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Rigby. The Hubble Space Telescope captured an impressive "mirror image" of a galaxy thanks to the phenomenon of gravitational lensing, a press statement from the European Space Agency reveals. The capture, shown above, appears to be...
Uncontrolled debris from massive Chinese booster rocket tumbles back to Earth, arriving over the Indian Ocean
Debris from a massive Chinese booster rocket arrived back to Earth on Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Command. The former rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Indian Ocean at about 12:45 p.m. EDT. There was no immediate report on any debris or damage caused by the rocket's uncontrolled return.
Phys.org
NASA's mineral dust detector starts gathering data
After being installed on the exterior of the International Space Station, NASA's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT) mission has provided its first view of Earth. The milestone, called "first light," took place at 7:51 p.m. PDT (10:51 p.m. EDT) on July 27 as the space station passed over Western Australia.
