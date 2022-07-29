Amarillo College, Los Barrios hosting dual credit event for parents

www.newschannel10.com
KFDA
Amarillo College police hosts ‘National Night Out’ along with other local agencies
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Police Department is celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on campus at the southern half of Parking Lot 1. ”We...
kgncnewsnow.com
4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash & School Supply Drive
The 4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive will take place August 7th. The event will be at El Alamo Park and the whole Community is welcomed to attend. All back packs & school supplies that get donated will go to all kids who...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Panhandle Rides offering free trips to residents in 26 counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from The City of Amarillo and The Panhandle Community Services joined together to create Panhandle Rides (PR). According to a Panhandle Rides press release, PR is a resident resource tool that offers free rides within the Texas Panhandle covering 26 counties. PR said riders can use these services for […]
KFDA
Amarillo officials host public meeting about the future of Tri-State Fairgrounds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds was the topic of discussion tonight. The public was invited to the third public meeting for the fairgrounds district master plan. The city of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have come...
KFDA
COA lifts drought restrictions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is now out of Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. A week ago on July 22, the city moved into Stage 1 to conserve water, which consisted of a voluntary watering schedule for residents and businesses. “The Amarillo community responded to...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Allene Joyce Stovall
Allene Joyce Stovall, 88, of Panhandle Texas passed from this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Amarillo TX. The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Holley Funeral Home, 205 North 11th Street, in Canyon, TX. Graveside Service will be at Panhandle Cemetery, Friday July 22, at 10am; followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the First Baptist Church White Deer, Texas, with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Arrangements are by Holley Funeral Home of Canyon, Texas.
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo lifts voluntary water restrictions
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The City of Amarillo lifted voluntary water restrictions,. Because of the community's "strong response" to last week's request and recent rainfall, the city is no longer in Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan. On July 22, the city asked people to water their lawns...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Stewart Drew Clapp
Stewart Drew Clapp, 61, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Lyndell Waldrip officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors. Stewart was born on May 25, 1961 in Los Angeles, California to...
thepampanews.com
City Commission approves the addition of two more SROs for PISD
The City Commissioners approved the addition of two school resource officers for Pampa Independent School District during Monday’s regularly-scheduled meeting. Pampa Police Chief Lance Richburg said the move was necessary and provides more security to the campuses after both the City of Pampa and Pampa Independent School District opted to reduce to one SRO in 2016.
Arguments continue via documents in Civic Center lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The legal teams involved in the ongoing Amarillo Civic Center Complex-related litigation in Potter County District Court are continuing their arguments through documents. According to documents filed this week in Potter County by Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly’s legal team, the city of Amarillo’s legal team and the legal team from the […]
Traffic detoured on SL 335 and Georgia until Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amarillo District (TxDOT), The northbound lanes of Georgia Street are closed from SL 335 to about a 1/4 mile north. Officials stated that traffic is shifted to the southbound lanes, with one lane of travel in each direction. The […]
KFDA
Randall County to expand its jail due to population increase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has hired an architect to expand its county jail. The architects are starting to design blue prints for the new space. “We’re just getting the ball rolling, you know this is kinda the first step so that we can start this project,” Hank Blanchard, Chief Deputy, Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
KFDA
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
City of Amarillo reaches $11.1 million settlement with Mission Clay Products
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The city of Amarillo has come to a settlement agreement with one of the entities involved in a lawsuit that began in 2017 regarding improvements to the city’s sewer system. The Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement agreement and release with Mission Clay […]
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2021: 4-5 The Kress Kangaroos jump into 2022 with 11 new Freshman to join the returning players. Head Coach Zach Reeves is excited to see how this bunch comes together as they work hard to have a great season.
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
abc7amarillo.com
Former professor charged with murder of 18-year-old college student
A former University of West Georgia professor is accused of murdering a college student. Police in Carrollton say 47-year-old Richard Sigman is responsible for the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Investigators say staff at a restaurant told Sigman to leave after he got into an argument with another man. The...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a new lane closure this week. On Monday, Aug. 1, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just before Bell Street while crews clean under the underpasses and do slope work at Avondale Street. There will also be a temporary...
