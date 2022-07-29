Dixie County man arrested for molestation

mycbs4.com
Floral City man arrested for stealing golf cart
On June 16, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received report of a stolen golf cart in Floral City. The victims are a snowbird couple from Michigan who are up north for the summer. A neighbor who watches their property while they’re away notified the couple that their golf cart had been stolen from their carport sometime during the night.
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Gilchrist County man arrested after being on the run for 20 years
Albuquerque, NM — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man from Gilchrist County that has been on the run for the last 20 years. The U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force (FCRFTF) says in 1995, Michael Jeffery McCaskey was arrested on multiple charges of lewd/ lascivious child molestation and sexual activity with a child 12 to 16 years by the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
Homeless woman arrested for allegedly stabbing GRACE Marketplace resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Natalie Noel Lewis, 26, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated battery, trespass after warning, and resisting arrest after allegedly stabbing a woman in a bathroom at GRACE Marketplace. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she was in the women’s bathroom...
Bronson Middle/High School JV basketball coach accused of molesting kids
Bronson — The Alachua County Sheriff's office arrested Billy McCall, accusing him of sexually assaulting two teenagers. They say they arrested him at his apartment in Alachua County. The Sheriff's Office says McCall works as the JV basketball coach for Bronson Middle and High School, where the 14 and...
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
Circle K employee charged with stealing cash from store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nehemiah Fredrick Morgan, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after reportedly confessing to stealing about $1,200 from the Circle K at 1515 N. Main Street, where he was employed, over the course of about a week. Post Miranda, Morgan admitted to...
Two arrested for an attempted armed robbery
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) arrested two suspects for an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday, July 26th. The police department says they received a call from the victim, stating two people attempted to enter his residence, 12000 NW 21st Ave, armed with a firearm, and could see them outside his window.
Body found near Waldo Road Walmart
Two juveniles discovered a body in a field near the Walmart off Waldo Road on Wednesday. According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Lt. Lisa Scott, officers were near the area on a separate call when the juveniles contacted police around 6:36 p.m. “They found a white male,” Scott said in...
Home struck by gunfire in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire early this morning, July 29th, at NE Fairview St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, two victims reported to hear gunfire coming from outside the residence. Officers were able to locate...
One person injured in Gainesville drive-by shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers are looking for the person who was firing a gun on Northeast 24th Street. It happened about 7:15 p.m. this past Monday night. When officers arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital. So far, the...
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old Troopers say...
Taylor County continues to support Addison Bethea
Saturday marks one month since 17-year-old Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the Taylor County Coast. Now neighbors are working to bring her family some relief.
2 semi trucks crash into each other on I-75 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that two semi trucks crashed Tuesday night at mile marker 411 on Interstate-75 in Columbia County. STORY: New Selena Quintanilla single, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ to drop Friday. FHP said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 56-year-old...
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
Gilchrist County District 4 race features three republican candidates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Three republican candidates are on the ballot to take over a Gilchrist County commission seat that the incumbent will not be competing for. Incumbent Marion Poitevint is making way for three republican candidates, Adam Elliott, Eddy Scott and Tommy Langford. Langford held the seat for 10 years before Poitevint, Scott frequents county commission meetings and Elliott filed after his peers said he would suit the role well.
Florida football player commits to University of Florida while holding two live alligators
Florida football player commits to University of Florida while holding two live alligators. A Florida football player may have made the biggest decision of his athletic career – committing to play for the University of Florida over Alabama and Tennessee – and he decided to announce his decision in a very Florida way.
ACFR hosts first ever Summer Gator Fire Games
Before the games begin tomorrow, Tonight started with an opening ceremony. Over 90 fire rescue cadets, aged from 14-21 years old will compete this weekend. An organizer says that 10 fire rescue teams from across the state will split into 17 teams of four cadets. "I've always dreamed of doing...
