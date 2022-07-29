26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

www.nbc15.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,884 New Cases, 1 Death
1 new death recorded, 1 total added to state system. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,884 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,785 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 834 new cases, and a...
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
The 2022 AtwoodFest on Atwood Avenue celebrated 40 years of music festivals. A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Following two years off due...
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been hospitalized from salmonella after buying shelled peas produced and sold at multiple farm stands and markets across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said. Shelled peas are loose peas that have been...
Washington Examiner
New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat
Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmer markets
MADISON (WLUK) -- A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas -- loose peas that are no longer in their pod -- sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
Wisconsin DNR increases trail awareness for impaired ATV drivers this weekend
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to ‘Think Smart Before You Start‘ this weekend while taking your ATV or UTV out on the trails. Officials say that more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement will patrol trails and routes between July 29-31.
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)
Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota is in custody as the suspect in a series of stabbings that left one person dead in St. Croix County. Saturday afternoon the St. Croix County Sherriff’s office responded to a report that numerous people had been...
