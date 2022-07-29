ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

By Nick Viviani
 2 days ago
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,884 New Cases, 1 Death

1 new death recorded, 1 total added to state system. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,884 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,785 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 834 new cases, and a...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton

The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Several hospitalized with salmonella from Wisconsin farmers markets produce

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been hospitalized from salmonella after buying shelled peas produced and sold at multiple farm stands and markets across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Department of Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) said. Shelled peas are loose peas that have been...
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat

Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Salmonella outbreak linked to Wisconsin farmer markets

MADISON (WLUK) -- A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas -- loose peas that are no longer in their pod -- sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
HAZARD, KY
#Orange Counties#Covid#General Health#Columbia#Dhs
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)

Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Public testing of Wisconsin voting equipment starts on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) sent a reminder Friday that the public testing of electronic voting equipment to be used in the August 9 primary starts on Saturday. WEC says that the test provides an opportunity in communities across Wisconsin for the public to witness firsthand how...
WISCONSIN STATE

