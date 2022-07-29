ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Senator Casey announces funding for projects in six counties

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4tP1_0gy1f7ES00

(WTAJ)– U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday funding for six projects around Central Pennsylvania for 2023.

Below are the following six recipients of the funding:

  • Bedford County – Hyndman Area Health Center-$852,000-This project will help the Hyndman Area Health Center to add clinical space, exam rooms, counseling rooms, reception areas, professional offices and bathrooms to their facility. The expanded physical capacity will facilitate and increase their ability to offer much needed medication-assisted treatment to address opioid use disorder in their rural, low-income community.
  • Cambria County – Johnstown Area Regional Industries, $250,000 – This project will increase workforce capacity by providing training and employment opportunities for unemployed and underemployed disadvantaged residents of the Johnstown Public Housing units. The overall goal of the project is to increase workforce capacity to fill current and future job openings while offering residents an opportunity to transition out of poverty.
  • Cambria County – Women’s Help Center, $140,000- This project will be used for equipment and furniture at a newly established Community Help Center, which will serve as Cambria County’s only 24/7 low barrier shelter, meeting housing services and emergency shelter needs in the region.
  • Centre County -Penn State University, $300,000- This funding will go towards educational programming at University Park focused on technology that enables production, manufacturing, and business operations as well as modern efficiencies, workforce development and entrepreneurial training for rural founders.
  • Elk and Cameron Counties – CAPSEA, Inc., $1,100,000 – This project will establish a trauma-informed care facility to serve victims of sexual and domestic violence in Elk and Cameron Counties. This project would provide new resources, including emergency and transitional housing, to residents of the region.
  • Somerset County – The Learning Lamp, Inc., $227,000- This project will support the renovation of a child care facility in Somerset Borough, PA, increasing child care quality and access, creating 27 new jobs and getting as many as 100 parents back to work.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for community projects that will invest in health care, education and workforce training in communities from Johnstown to State College,” said Senator Casey. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The bills will have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives. Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the President for his signature and enactment into law.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hyndman, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
City
University Park, PA
City
State College, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Community Help Center
WTAJ

Caught on video: Attempted armed robbery at Altoona pizza shop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An attempted armed robbery Saturday night at a pizza shop was caught on video and a reward is being offered to anyone that has information. At around 7:50 p.m. on July 23, video shows a person walk into Michael’s Pizzeria at 2204 4th Street with a gun and then points it at […]
WTAJ

Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Centre County man found

UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alan Reed has been located. Below is the original story. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person. Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
Axios Richmond

Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.

Data: National Park Service; Note: Delaware does not include any National Parks that collect visitor data; Map: Axios VisualsMore than 22 million people — roughly the entire population of Florida — visited Virginia State Parks in 2021 and spent a record $1.3 billion in the surrounding communities, according to a new report from the National Parks Service.Driving the news: The pandemic pushed people outdoors and in search of virus-free fun, which translated into record visitation and revenue for the state’s national parks and local economies that depend on them.Of note: Only three other states — California, North Carolina and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAJ

Fate of 800 mail-in primary votes gets 1st court hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county election boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. The dates aren’t needed to show the ballots were mailed in time — county workers must separately […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Police: Second man in custody from Tyrone burglary, assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A second man is now in custody from a burglary and assault that happened in Tyrone in June, police report. Derek McCracken, 26, of Rockton took part in a violent burglary on June 2 along with Shade Hagenbuch, 22, who was arraigned on Tuesday, July 26, according to Tyrone Borough police. […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy