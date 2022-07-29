Senator Casey announces funding for projects in six counties

(WTAJ)– U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday funding for six projects around Central Pennsylvania for 2023.

Below are the following six recipients of the funding:

Bedford County – Hyndman Area Health Center-$852,000-This project will help the Hyndman Area Health Center to add clinical space, exam rooms, counseling rooms, reception areas, professional offices and bathrooms to their facility. The expanded physical capacity will facilitate and increase their ability to offer much needed medication-assisted treatment to address opioid use disorder in their rural, low-income community.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for community projects that will invest in health care, education and workforce training in communities from Johnstown to State College,” said Senator Casey. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

The bills will have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives. Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the President for his signature and enactment into law.

