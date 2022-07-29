ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blasdell, NY

LollaPAWlooza concert for the cats coming to Woodlawn Beach

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Def Leppard are both playing shows in Western New York this summer, but only one concert in the area is truly for the cats.

The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will be hosting LollaPAWlooza — an end-of-summer concert for the cats — from 2-8 p.m. on September 11. The event will take place at Woodlawn Beach State Park, at 3580 Lakeshore Rd., with tickets selling for $10. Children age 10 and under, as well as current and former members of the U.S. Military, get in free of charge.

The concert will feature The Knight Crew, Alison Pipitone Band, and The Burkharts. In addition to the show, the event will feature food trucks, vendors, a basket raffle, 50/50, and a bar, with proceeds benefitting the Ten Lives Club.

