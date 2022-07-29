ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Schwartz injury update is positive one day later

The Cleveland Browns can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief as WR Anthony Schwartz did not have a serious injury on Thursday. Schwartz went down with a non-contact injury during practice and was holding his knee as he walked off gingerly with medical staff.

Friday morning, during the walkthrough, Schwartz was present with just a wrap around his knee. HC Kevin Stefanski discussed the injury to start his press conference.

“Injury update: Schwartzy (WR Anthony Schwartz) is day to day with a knee strain,” Stefanski said. “We will see how that goes over the next couple of days. I think he will be OK certainly long term.”

The coach later noted that Schwartz will be ready to play in Week 1 and was considered “day to day” at this time.

Despite WR David Bell being on the physically unable to perform list and Schwartz’s injury, Stefanski noted that the team is not looking to bring in reinforcements at the position.

With Schwartz and Bell down, Ja’Marcus Bradley, Michael Woods II and Isaiah Weston will get more chances while Demetric Felton also continues to work with the receivers.

Good news for Schwartz and the Browns on day three of camp and hope that he can return relatively quickly from the knee strain.

