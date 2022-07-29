ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VDH confirms first positive monkeypox case in Vermont

 2 days ago
David Sammataro
2d ago

spread by the degenerates like the last 80's plague ..but can't state that REALITY in today's woke world

WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:

The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
