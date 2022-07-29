Barlow Scouts celebrate 75th anniversary

www.wtap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Christian life center hosts second annual community block party
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row the Christian life center held their community block party. It included free lunch, petting zoo, a dunk tank and a free backpack giveaway. Minister of the center, Joe Hunt, says he feels events like these are important to let...
WTAP
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
WTAP
Relay for Life held an event in Parkersburg Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Relay for Life took place Saturday evening. Cancer survivors and supporters turned out at Parkersburg City Park to raise money for cancer research. The event started with an opening ceremony at 6 o’clock and was followed by the cancer survivor parade around the pond. Throughout...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled. The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones. “It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
meigsindypress.com
Country Thrift Store Offers Opportunity for Ministry, Helps Community
RACINE, Ohio – A country thrift store has become an opportunity for ministry. The Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church decided in mid 2017, as they were getting ready to move to their new church building, that they wanted to give back in some way to to the community since God had blessed them. So, they opened a thrift store, New 2 U.
WHIZ
Perry County Sheriffs Office Hosts 4th Annual Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs
NEW LEXINGTON, Oh – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 4th Annual Hooked on Fishing Not On Drugs Youth Fishing Derby Saturday. Kids and their families came out to the Perry County Gun Club for a day of fishing, fun, and food with the sheriff’s office as well as other community organizations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Razing a Fuss
PARKERSBURG — A crew from Empire Builders tears down the former Willard School and Wood County Emergency Services building on Old Staunton Avenue Friday. The Wood County Board of Education donated the building to Holiday in the Park in 2020. The organization, which sets up the Christmas light displays in City Park each year, used a portion of the building for storage. “It’s just falling in,” Holiday in the Park Treasurer Nancy Wilcox said of the structure. “We’re going to try to save up enough money and get enough donations to put up a new building.” Wilcox said people wanting to contribute to the effort can contact her at wefcu@suddenlink.net, Jonelle Merritt at jonelle@cascable.net or Farra Brothers Welding. (Photo by Douglass Huxley)
travelawaits.com
10 Unique Stops On Ohio’s Covered Bridge Scenic Byway Perfect For A Fall Drive
There are days on a vacation when you want to go everywhere, see everything, do everything. And there are other days when it’s time to slow the pace, savor the sights, and breathe deeply. The Wayne National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway (is that the longest name ever?) in Ohio is perfect when you want a slower, relaxed pace.
WTAP
Obituary: Carpenter, Jack Ogdin
Jack Ogdin Carpenter, devoted husband, loving father, and treasured grandfather and great-grandfather went to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022. Born at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH, on June 20, 1930, he was the only child of William Glen (Jake) Carpenter and Jennie (Ogdin) Carpenter. A lifetime...
WTAP
Obituary: Saunders, Clarence
Clarence “Junie” Saunders Jr, 97, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. He was born December 2, 1924, in Shinnston, WV, a son of the late Clarence and Gladys Wamsley Saunders. Junie was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Michael David
Michael David Moore, 84, of Vienna, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born on September 3, 1937, in Belpre, OH, to the late Michael P Moore and Bessie (Woomer) Moore. Mike was a United States Army veteran, where he excelled in army marksmanship and served on the rifle team. He was a member of the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department from 1963 to 1990 and served as Fire Chief from 1985 to 1990. He retired from Ironworkers Local Union 787.
WTAP
Obituary: Lewis, Jr., Richard Lowe
Richard Lowe Lewis, Jr., 70, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away suddenly on July 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, the son of the late Catherine and Richard Lewis, Sr. He had retired from the US Postal Service as a North Hills rural mail carrier. He attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington and graduated from Glenville State College. He graduated from Parkersburg High with the Class of 1971. Before moving to Parkersburg, Rick was a volunteer with the Pleasants Co. Emergency Squad as an EMT, served as Pleasants Co. Clerk, and worked construction and also at DuPont.
WTAP
Obituary: Nelson, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Nelson, 80, of Marietta, formerly of Vincent, died July 28, 2022, at the Arbors of Marietta. Ronnie was born February 22, 1942, in Columbus, OH, and was the son of the late Harold and Mary Nelson. Ronnie had worked as a truck driver in the oil fields and...
WTAP
Dustin Echard wins championship belt at Southside Rumble 8
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Three years after his last boxing match, Dustin Echard has stepped back into the ring and came out with a championship. Before this title fight, Dustin had only fought for one other championship in his pro career. Dustin won his fight in minute 2:25 of the...
WTAP
Obituary: Hartley, Leona Mae
Leona Mae Hartley, 86, of Vienna, WV, passed away July 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mary Ann Holtz
Mary Ann Holtz Smith, 81, of Washington, WV, took the hand of the Lord Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in 1941 in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late William and Helen Holtz. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959 and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Officials report four Mid-Ohio Valley COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Four Mid-Ohio Valley residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. A 78-year-old Roane County woman, an 89-year-old Gilmer County woman, a 77-year-old Jackson County man and an 80-year-old Wood County woman were among 20 deaths listed in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report. The others ranged in age from a 59-year-old Kanawha County man to 92-year-old women from Berkeley and Kanawha counties.
ODNR investigating hiker’s death at Hocking Hills State Park
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a person who died while hiking at Cantwell Cliffs, at Hocking Hills State Park, on Wednesday. The person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall, ODNR spokeswoman Stephanie O’Grady...
Comments / 0