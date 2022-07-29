ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Lakeside Landings man arrested in theft of vehicle carrying $15,000 worth of surveying equipment

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City man arrested for stealing golf cart

On June 16, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received report of a stolen golf cart in Floral City. The victims are a snowbird couple from Michigan who are up north for the summer. A neighbor who watches their property while they’re away notified the couple that their golf cart had been stolen from their carport sometime during the night.
FLORAL CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site

Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper from a Leesburg construction site. Leesburg police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 200 block of Lee Street after receiving a suspicious persons complaint. When officers arrived at the construction site they saw 37-year-old Willie Washington throwing pieces of metal out of a second story window. They also saw 38-year-old Gregory C. Bindner picking the metal up and loading it into his car, according to the arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Ocala, FL
City
Lady Lake, FL
City
Tavares, FL
City
Lakeside, FL
Tavares, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Unlicensed driver from Mexico charged with DUI after jumping curb in The Villages

A Mexican immigrant who doesn’t have a driver’s license was arrested on a DUI charge after an officer saw him run over a curb near Spanish Springs early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Leesburg police officer on patrol in The Villages saw a red car strike the curb and drive over it at the intersection of Alverez Avenue and Del Mar Drive. The vehicle then made a right turn onto Alverez and continued without staying in its lane, according to the police report.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Surveying#Property Crime#Lakeside Landings
villages-news.com

Man riding bicycle without lights also unlawfully carrying two Social Security cards

A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards. Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding driver with illicit drug tucked in purse nabbed in Wildwood

A speeding driver was nabbed with an illicit drug tucked in her purse. Latasha Monique Wingster, 43, of Orlando, was driving a dark-colored Chevy passenger car which was traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man facing federal prison time for amassing weapons during conflict with estranged wife

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 34-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill has pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction. If convicted, Bexley faces a maximum penalty...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee

An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying Lowe’s theft suspect

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s. On July 3, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly entered the Lowe’s located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise. He has distinct tattoos and drove away from the store in a black or dark-colored sports utility vehicle.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy