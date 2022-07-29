Lakeside Landings man arrested in theft of vehicle carrying $15,000 worth of surveying equipment

www.villages-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for stealing golf cart
On June 16, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received report of a stolen golf cart in Floral City. The victims are a snowbird couple from Michigan who are up north for the summer. A neighbor who watches their property while they’re away notified the couple that their golf cart had been stolen from their carport sometime during the night.
leesburg-news.com
Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper from a Leesburg construction site. Leesburg police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 200 block of Lee Street after receiving a suspicious persons complaint. When officers arrived at the construction site they saw 37-year-old Willie Washington throwing pieces of metal out of a second story window. They also saw 38-year-old Gregory C. Bindner picking the metal up and loading it into his car, according to the arrest report.
fox13news.com
Lakeland man placing garage sale sign killed by teenage driver following crash, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Police in Lakeland are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland man and sent a teenager to the hospital Friday night. According to police, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on South Crystal Lake Drive shortly after 10 p.m. When she tried to turn left on Lowry Avenue, police say she crossed into the path of an 18-year-old male driving a Honda Accord westbound on South Crystal Lake Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Pasco County over the weekend.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested on driving without a license, fleeing law enforcement charges
Domenic Shane Roberts, 22, was put into custody July 27 after allegedly fleeing from an officer while driving without a license. According to his arrest report, law enforcement officers first saw Roberts driving a gray motorcycle on the highway. Deputies initially attempted to pull over Roberts after noticing the motorcycle...
villages-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Mexico charged with DUI after jumping curb in The Villages
A Mexican immigrant who doesn’t have a driver’s license was arrested on a DUI charge after an officer saw him run over a curb near Spanish Springs early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Leesburg police officer on patrol in The Villages saw a red car strike the curb and drive over it at the intersection of Alverez Avenue and Del Mar Drive. The vehicle then made a right turn onto Alverez and continued without staying in its lane, according to the police report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Man riding bicycle without lights also unlawfully carrying two Social Security cards
A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards. Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.
fox35orlando.com
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver with illicit drug tucked in purse nabbed in Wildwood
A speeding driver was nabbed with an illicit drug tucked in her purse. Latasha Monique Wingster, 43, of Orlando, was driving a dark-colored Chevy passenger car which was traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Sumter County man facing federal prison time for amassing weapons during conflict with estranged wife
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 34-year-old James Clay Bexley of Center Hill has pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm silencers and possessing firearms in violation of a domestic violence injunction. If convicted, Bexley faces a maximum penalty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
83-year-old Villager jailed after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use
An 83-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after repeatedly testing positive for alcohol use in violation of his probation. Donald Henderson Flowers of the Village of Sunset Pointe was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He had appeared in Sumter County Court earlier that day and was remanded to the jail.
Dade City Man Killed Attempting To Attach Tow Chain To Two Pickup Trucks
DADE CITY, Fla. – A 74-year-old Dade City man was killed attempting to hook a tow chain to a pickup truck on Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was stopped directly in front of another pickup truck in the driveway of
villages-news.com
Oxford man fatally shot at Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee
An Oxford man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at Dam the Pub in Lake Panasoffkee. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called before 1 a.m. to the Dam Pub at Hidden River Resort at 4666 County Road 300 and found 43-year-old Shaun Farkus dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying Lowe’s theft suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s. On July 3, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly entered the Lowe’s located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard and stole approximately $600 worth of merchandise. He has distinct tattoos and drove away from the store in a black or dark-colored sports utility vehicle.
click orlando
Sumter detectives request tips in death of man found shot at pub
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday requested information from the public in the overnight shooting death of a man at a pub in Lake Panasoffkee, according to a news release. Around 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting...
WESH
Officials respond to Lake County crash on Florida Turnpike
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials responded to the scene of a Lake County crash. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon near mile marker 282 on Florida Turnpike South. No details about injuries have been provided at this time.
volusiasheriff.org
Deputy Discovers Dagger Hidden In Man's Shoe During Courthouse Security Screening
DEPUTY DISCOVERS DAGGER HIDDEN IN MAN’S SHOE DURING COURTHOUSE SECURITY SCREENING. A Volusia sheriff’s deputy conducting security screenings at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand discovered a dagger hidden in the sole of a man’s shoe as he tried to enter the facility Friday morning. Shortly after...
Florida Man Pleads Guilty In A Case Involving A Marital Injunction And Explosive Devices
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to charges involving a martial injunction, firearms, and firebomb devices, according to the Department of Justice. James Clay Bexley, 34, Center Hill, Florida, has pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging him with possessing unregistered destructive devices and firearm
Comments / 0