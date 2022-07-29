Lakeside Landings man arrested in theft of vehicle carrying $15,000 worth of surveying equipment

A Mexican immigrant who doesn’t have a driver’s license was arrested on a DUI charge after an officer saw him run over a curb near Spanish Springs early Sunday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., a Leesburg police officer on patrol in The Villages saw a red car strike the curb and drive over it at the intersection of Alverez Avenue and Del Mar Drive. The vehicle then made a right turn onto Alverez and continued without staying in its lane, according to the police report.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO