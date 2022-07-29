SCDC: Inman man arrested after trying to help inmate escape

www.foxcarolina.com
Related
Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in SC
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The suspect discharged a firearm when an […]
FOX Carolina
Crime down in Buncombe Co.
South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Mindful Monday: Saunas. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Taking a look...
Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges expected to be upgraded for shooting suspect after victim dies
An Upstate man that was shot in in late July has now died from his injuries. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says, 46 year old Rafahel Levi Castro died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional.
FOX Carolina
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
Upstate man arrested for his role in failed prison escape plot
An Upstate man has been arrested after police say he tried to help a prisoner escape. The South Carolina Dept. Of Corrections says, 36 year old Brandon Jameson Lee of Inman is facing charges after impersonating a federal officer.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Laurens County
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
FOX Carolina
Man charged in officer-involved shooting
The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating
WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
Upstate Sheriff's Office wins "hide and seek" game with wanted suspect
A wanted Upstate man was arrested after he was found hiding inside a couch. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, 28 year old Brandon Tucker of Boiling Springs had nearly 100 warrants for his arrests.
FOX Carolina
Bans Off Our Bodies protest
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. |. Greenville Police are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. How the SCDOT chooses the roads...
Father and son face drug charges in McDowell Co.
70-year-old father Ossie Jay Finley Sr. and son Jacob Edward Finley, 45, are being charged on several accounts.
Suspect arrested after attempting to stab officers in Gaston County, police say
RANLO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man will face charges after law enforcement in Gaston County said he tried to stab police officers, leading to a standoff Friday afternoon, authorities said. Officers with the Ranlo Police Department tried to serve an arrest warrant for Dewey Lee Case at a home...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
Comments / 1