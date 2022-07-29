Arthur Bryant, Gates Bar-B-Q Make National List for Top Barbecue Rivals

Brady Legler paints his world with bright and vibrant colors that come through in his abstract paintings, fine jewelry designs, and lines of handmade silk and wool rugs. “The continual shift of infinite patterns and colors is both invigorating and calming to me,” he says. “The beauty I find in abstractionism, I also find in symmetry. I think my work incorporates both. I love exploring the infinity of patterns and color.” Legler has made quite a name for himself around the world, and samples of his work have appeared in Vogue, Elle, Modern, Hunger TV UK, 1st Dibs, The New York Times,GQ, Lucky, Paradis, Grazia France, Hospitality Design, Robb Report, and more. Legler grew up in Kansas City, and when he’s not traveling the world looking for inspiration, he’s splitting his time between living in Kansas City and New York City. “Living in New York for the past 15 years has been amazing, but Kansas City has a greater sense of warmth and community for me,” he says. “I travel a lot with my work and KC just feels so good to come back to. It’s my home!”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO