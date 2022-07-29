Arthur Bryant, Gates Bar-B-Q Make National List for Top Barbecue Rivals

www.inkansascity.com
Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians
The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
The Art of the Pop-Up: Changing the Way We Think About Dining Out
If you have never experienced the spontaneous joy of discovering and eating a warm arepa stuffed with skirt steak and queso fresco at a farmers market or tucked into a plate of street tacos at a local brewery, enjoyed a pizza with crust as light as a cloud at a natural wine shop or bit into a smash burger with everything on it while sipping on a drink from a local distillery, then it is about time you did. In fact, we insist you do, as the chefs hosting these food pop-ups may very well be the future of our local food scene in Kansas City.
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors on their restaurants.
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
IN Conversation with Whitney Terrell
The boundary waters between reality and fiction are where Kansas City’s homegrown, celebrated novelist Whitney Terrell feels most comfortable plying his literary craft. Terrell, 54, began his career in journalism, doing a stint as an intern at the Kansas City Star and landing a job as a fact checker for the New York Observer.
In Your Cocktail: Chaz on the Plaza
When the brutal afternoon heat from the summer sun beats down on Kansas City, there is a cool, dark respite with a quiet corner table for two waiting at Chaz on the Plaza. Here live music plays with no crowds, and a bartender beckons you to have a seat while they mix a refreshing cocktail to help you wash the day away or gear up for what the rest of your night will bring.
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
My Essentials: Brady Legler
Brady Legler paints his world with bright and vibrant colors that come through in his abstract paintings, fine jewelry designs, and lines of handmade silk and wool rugs. “The continual shift of infinite patterns and colors is both invigorating and calming to me,” he says. “The beauty I find in abstractionism, I also find in symmetry. I think my work incorporates both. I love exploring the infinity of patterns and color.” Legler has made quite a name for himself around the world, and samples of his work have appeared in Vogue, Elle, Modern, Hunger TV UK, 1st Dibs, The New York Times,GQ, Lucky, Paradis, Grazia France, Hospitality Design, Robb Report, and more. Legler grew up in Kansas City, and when he’s not traveling the world looking for inspiration, he’s splitting his time between living in Kansas City and New York City. “Living in New York for the past 15 years has been amazing, but Kansas City has a greater sense of warmth and community for me,” he says. “I travel a lot with my work and KC just feels so good to come back to. It’s my home!”
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Owners of Strang Hall Opening an Event Space
The Strang Chef Collectives, which includes Strang Hall, the six-concept food hall in downtown Overland Park and the soon-to-open sister concept with two food stalls that will open on the lower level of the Lightwell office tower in downtown Kansas City, will soon have everything they need to throw a heck of a party by the end of 2022. That is when they will open Strang Reserve, a 7,000-square-foot event space located next door to Strang Hall, that can accommodate up to 280 guests while offering a wide variety of food and drinks in a modern space perfect for both personal and professional occasions. The service provided at Strang Reserve allows the chefs to cater separately or together, making everything from boxed lunches to buffets to formal dinners, with bar service available. Customers will love the ease of one-stop shopping with the bonus of choosing from endless styles and types of cuisine all available under one roof. Now, that’s a service worth celebrating!
KC woman offers $150 for final box of Choco Tacos
A Kansas City woman offers to pay $150 on Airtasker for someone to find and deliver one final box of Choco Tacos.
Interest rate hikes are making Kansas City's real estate market 'savagely unhealthy'
Andy and Stephanie Scoates have moved every few years since they came to the U.S. more than two decades ago — most recently from Oklahoma to Kansas City. They’ve spent more than a month searching for a house to buy in the metro. At an open house this...
Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience
Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
Beautiful new mural added to Independence Square
A new mural honoring the history of the California, Oregon, and Santa Fe Trails was recently completed by artist Julie Heide on the Independence Square. You can find it on the east side of S. Osage between Maple and Lexington Avenues. Find it on foot or see it from one of the beloved Pioneer Trails Adventures wagon rides around the square.
