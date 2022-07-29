Police: dog mauls man who taunted 2 women in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Beach. According to Miami Beach Police, Alysun Fraser was last seen along the 1200 block of 17th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday, after she told her legal guardian that she was going to apply to jobs on Lincoln Road.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO