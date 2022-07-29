Suspect charged with robbery, malicious wounding in Woodbrige domestic incident

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of violence and robbery in a domestic incident.

According to police, at around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, July 29, officers were called to the 16600 block of Space More Circle in Woodbridge for a reported domestic incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as 22-year-old Keyontae Vans-Deshawn Siggal of Woodbridge, were reportedly involved in an argument that escalated. Police said Siggal then hit the victim, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said that while the victim was on the ground, Siggal retrieved a firearm and used it to hit the victim again. When the victim attempted to contact the police, Siggal allegedly took the phone from her and brandished the firearm.

The victim then left the residence and went to a nearby hospital, where police were contacted. The victim’s injuries were reportedly deemed to be non-life-threatening.

Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Siggal and he was reportedly in custody by 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Siggal was charged with one count of robbery, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement and one count of domestic assault and battery. His court date is pending and he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.