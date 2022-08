Temporary/Seasonal Beach Caretaker positions are now available with the City of Laconia Parks & Recreation Department! Spend time outside ensuring beach safety and cleanliness for the remainder of the beach season. If you are interested in joining our team, please call Parks & Rec at 603-524-5046 or email parks@laconianh.gov for an application. The Beach Caretaker position pays $15/hour.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO