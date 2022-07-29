profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
"When you're talking about Top-10 money and you get around to half-ass availability ... I love those players personally. But the No. 1 thing you've got to do as a player to help us win football games is availability." - Jerry Jones.
Scuffles are a fact of life during NFL training camp, even among teammates. Still, the one that took place in Buffalo Bills camp Saturday was fairly intense and notable. Quarterback Josh Allen was working on two-point conversions with the offense Saturday, but was bumped by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips despite wearing the red no-contact jersey. Allen was clearly upset with this and shoved Phillips, starting a confrontation.
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 as an absolute star. Many believed he’d keep getting better, but it’s been the total opposite due to injuries and inconsistent play. 2022 also profiles to be a potential extension year for Barkley, therefore what he does this season will prove to be huge for his future in the Big Apple.
An NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver just became a rich man. On Friday, DK Metcalf signed a contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks after three productive seasons. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Metcalf's new contract is for three years and worth $72 million. It includes $58.2 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver.
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger had one more throw in front of cheering fans.The recently-retired Steelers quarterback threw the first pitch Friday before the Pirates' game against the Phillies at PNC Park. Roethlisberger tossed a fastball into the glove of Pirates pitcher David Bednar.It was part of the "Yinzerpalooza" festivities at the park.
The Atlanta Falcons traded away longtime former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts during the offseason. He leaves behind some big shoes to fill. The Falcons, as a result, made a number of decisions at quarterback earlier this year. First, the NFC South franchise signed veteran Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal worth $18.75 million. They then took former Cincinnati star Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Saquon Barkley is undoubtedly the top option at running back for the New York Giants, but they could use more depth at the position. With that said, the Giants hosted veteran running back Devontae Booker for a tryout this Friday. Booker was actually on the Giants last season, rushing for...
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Much attention for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2022 season has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first […] The post Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave a glowing review of Jimmy Garoppolo’s progress Friday, shortly before Trey Lance struggled against a ballhawking defense and threw a pick in Day 3 of training camp.
QB Mason Rudolph is being given "almost equal" reps to QB Mitchell Trubisky and has a "great shot" at becoming the starter, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. (Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk) Fantasy Impact:. The Steelers not only brought in Trubisky to...
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
