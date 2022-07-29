Fort Morgan Library & Museum News: ‘Let’s Go Build’ special exhibit starts Aug. 12

www.fortmorgantimes.com
Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover
There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation. According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.
Inside 'Home Town Takeover's Massive Renovation of Fort Morgan, Colorado (Exclusive)
HGTV's Home Town Takeover is back in action and in Colorado to give a full renovation to the small town of Fort Morgan. This season is set to be bigger and better than before, and to accomplish their ambitious goals, Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are teaming up with Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs to bring a new look to the tight-knit community.
EDITORIAL: Make a visit to the Morgan County Fair
An old farmer adage goes something like, “If you want fair, its once a year in late July at the fairgrounds.”. That’s right, the Morgan County Fair is in full swing at the County Fairgrounds in Brush. We encourage everyone to make time to attend in support of 4-H, FFA and other participants.
Project will connect Beaver Avenue in eastern Fort Morgan
A bid has been awarded for a half-mile stretch of road in the eastern area of Fort Morgan which could improve traffic flow by tying together two stretches of existing roadway. The Fort Morgan City Council has approved awarding a bid to Elite Surface Infrastructure in the amount of $1,068,612 for a half-mile road construction project which would tie East Beaver Avenue near Beef Plant Road to Barlow Road and connect with the other, existing segment of East Beaver Avenue.
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
Colorado Edition: Abortion attitudes in Weld; fixing smoke damage; queer people’s impact in NoCo
One month ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion.Some in Colorado are working to expand access, while others are trying to push back. KUNC’s Beau Baker spoke to reporter Leigh Paterson about efforts and attitudes in Weld County. A wildfire tore...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile
On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
EPA orders Weld County gas plants to pay $3.25 million
The EPA has reached a $3.25 million settlement with a company accused of exceeding emissions standards at its Weld County natural gas plants.
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
UNC’s Johnson, Zigler selected as Big Sky Scholar Athletes for 2021-22
The University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball and women’s track were represented by the Big Sky Conference Scholar Athletes of the Year. Senior Matt Johnson and junior Alison Zigler earned the distinctions for the university. Johnson has been an All-Big Sky selection twice, helping the team to the...
