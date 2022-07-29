Mankato National goes untouched in pool play to advance in Minnesota American Legion State Tournament

www.keyc.com
Related
KEYC
Magers’ 8K performance advances Mankato National to Minnesota Legion Championship
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato National is still undefeated in the 2022 Minnesota American Legion Division I State Tournament and advancing to the championship is already the team’s best finish since the 1950′s. After coming out of pool play 3-0, Mankato National opened up the championship bracket with...
KEYC
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31. For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and...
KEYC
American Legion Fastpitch Softball caps off inaugural season in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, Jaycee Park in Mankato hosted the Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball State Tournament. Luann McMahn, member of the fastpitch softball committee, joined KEYC News Now to talk about the historic season. Mary Rominger: Luann, why Mankato to help launch the first ever season...
Sports training facility to expand with 2 more locations in Minnesota
A sports training facility associated with current and former NFL players is expanding in Minnesota. ETS Sports Performance Gym already has 10 locations in the state, with two more coming to Duluth and Forest Lake next month. Both are expected to open Aug. 29 – and those could be followed by ETS gyms opening later this year in Sioux Falls and La Crosse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
swnewsmedia.com
Ninth annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car Show
From Humvees to modern muscle cars, the 9th annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show on Aug. 6 is sure to have something for every car lover. “We have, in the past, had everything from the early 1900 Model A up through the 50s, 60s and 70s muscle cars,” said Flags and Honor of Minnesota President Scott Bradley. He has also seen 30s, 40s and 50s street rods and modern vehicles at past shows, as well.
travelnoire.com
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Sinbad
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Sinbad. Sinbad is a two-year-old large, mixed dog. He is a perfect exercise partner: he loves water, playing with toys, and running around. If you have a toy-ball, or 20, he’ll be your new best friend. Sinbad...
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Hastings Star Gazette
Craig picks up local law enforcement endorsements
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) has received key endorsements from prominent local law enforcement leaders, most notably former Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. In his endorsement on Friday, Schafer commended Craig for her willingness to work across the aisle and for taking hardline approaches to...
KEYC
Two local family farms honored with Century Farm award
GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - Success on the farm has been years upon years in the making for the Davis/Zellmer and Fischer families. Their family farms started in 1912 and 1907, and now generations later their families are telling their tales. “I actually printed some old checks and stuff that...
3 boys arrested after robbery spree in Edina, Minneapolis
EDINA, Minn. -- Three boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of robberies last weekend in Edina and Minneapolis.Police in Edina say the teenagers used a stolen Audi Q3 in five purse-snatching incidents over the course of 48 hours. Three of the purse-snatchings took place in the 50th and France area.The teenagers were arrested on Monday. They were charged with robbery and theft.Since the string of purse-snatchings, Edina police say they are stepping up patrols near 50th and France.
KEYC
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Son in custody after father found fatally shot inside northern Minnesota cabin
AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn't been heard from in three days.The father and his 24-year-old son had gone up to their cabin in Aitkin County on July 22. The father's other son went to the cabin after making "numerous unanswered calls," and found no vehicles around, and the cabin's main door padlocked.Deputies were called in to search around the cabin, and soon saw a dead man inside through a window. After a search warrant was granted, investigators went inside and confirmed the victim was the father, who had "a single gunshot wound to the back of the head." The 24-year-old son is awaiting criminal charges in the Aitkin County Jail. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.WCCO does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
History Made at Rice County Commissioners Meeting
Deanna Kuennen, Faribault Community and Economic Development Director told the Rice County Board of Commissioners this week she was making a historical request for two TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Plan approvals. Tax Increment Financing District 17 includes four parcels of land and adjacent roads and internal rights-of-way. The original estimated...
Comments / 0