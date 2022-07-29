Jennifer Lopez Continues Celebrating European Honeymoon Solo As Ben Affleck Returns To Los Angeles

mega

Jennifer Lopez doesn't seem to be ready for her lavish European honeymoon to end just because hunky hubby Ben Affleck had to head home. The megastar was spotted enjoying herself solo at a lunch spot in the gorgeous island of Capri, Italy.

Lopez was photographed happily waving to fans while riding on the back of a cart being pulled by her entourage. The "On the Floor" singer looked every bit the bride she was two weeks ago in a stunning white dress and matching manicure. Her brunette locks were pulled back and she completed the look with a trendy pair of sunglasses.

The star is reportedly taking in the sights in Capri as she waits to perform at a charity gala for UNICEF benefitting the people of Ukraine. The concert is set to take place on Saturday, July 30, and its guest list will include a long list of Hollywood A-Listers including Jamie Foxx , Naomi Campbell , Jared Leto , Leonardo DiCaprio and Vanessa Hudgens .

The Hustlers actress is headlining the highly-anticipated event with DJ Diplo and pop star Sofia Carson also taking the stage. UNICEF representatives will be able to attend remotely via video call. Later in the event, guests will be able to watch a documentary on UNICEF's charitable work at Zaatari and Azraq refugee camps in Jordan.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez, Affleck and their respective children jetted off to France after the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony on Saturday, July 16. The newlyweds were spotted all over Paris shopping, touring and snacking their way through the city of romance.

On Thursday, July 21, the loved-up duo were seen cuddling and kissing on a park bench for over two hours.

"[Lopez and Affleck were] like two teens ... very loving, very attentive," a source spilled of the surprise sighting. "There weren't a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren't distracted. It was just them."