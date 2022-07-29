ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Favreau Tried to Stop the Russo Brothers From Killing Off Tony Stark

By Joe Price
Complex
 2 days ago
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Favreau Argued Against the Decision to Kill Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Russo Brothers Say

Jon Favreau, the director behind Tony Stark’s first stand-alone MCU film Iron Man, wasn’t so sure the hero should have died in Avengers: Endgame, according to the Russo brothers. In a video interview with Vanity Fair, the duo opened up about some of their most memorable scenes on projects like Community, Captain America: Civil War and their latest movie, Netflix’s The Gray Man. But the duo start their breakdown going over Tony Stark’s final moment in Avengers: Endgame, where he reveals he’s acquired all the Infinity stones and placed them in his suit to “snap” the half of the universe...
Marvel’s Jon Favreau tried to get the Russo brothers to cut major Avengers: Endgame twist

Iron Man director Jon Favreau tried to talk the Russo Brothers out of Avengers: Endgame’s climactic twist.Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the 2019 Marvel team-up blockbuster, revealed that Favreau had contacted them personally when he learned their intentions for Endgame.Spoilers follow – you have been warned...Speaking in a new video for Vanity Fair, the Russos revealed that Favreau had pushed back on their decision to kill off the character of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) at the end of the film.In the film, Iron Man dies after using the Infinity Gauntlet to defeat Thanos...
