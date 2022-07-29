Imagination Station to bring Nerdy Derby to Toledo main library Saturday

nbc24.com
nbc24.com
38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off opens at Lucas County Fairgrounds
MAUMEE, Ohio — Friday afternoon marked the start of the 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The weekend-long festival will host nine different barbecue vendors, multiple other food vendors, activity booths and concerts. Friday night's concert will have Cheap Trick performing, and Saturday night's...
nbc24.com
Art Loop Summer Spectacular set for this Sunday!
Since 1994, Young Artists at Work (YAAW) has offered paid summer apprenticeships to area teens to learn creative skills and job skills alike and to connect to community through the creation of public art and salable works. Each year more than 40 teens from diverse neighborhoods and communities in and around Toledo come together to find a completely unique summer employment opportunity and access to an experience designed to impact for a lifetime.
thevillagereporter.com
New Business Oncore Brewing In Swanton Celebrates Opening
RIBBON CUTTING … The owners of Oncore Brewing, friends, family, and Swanton village officials participate in the ribbon cutting for the new business. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Oncore Brewing Company in Swanton held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
13abc.com
Water boil advisory for Assumption and Metamora
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials have informed 13abc that there is a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System. 13abc was informed of the advisory around 1:40 p.m. on July 30. 13abc was not given a...
Timber framing workshop teaches historic construction techniques to build for the future
FINDLAY, Ohio — To help preserve historic buildings, it's important to understand how they were originally built. A new park pavilion is under construction at the Brucklacher Memorial Park in Findlay. And it's being built the old-fashioned way, with hand tools and large timber beams. A workshop for the...
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
13abc.com
Republicans look to flip Ohio House seat in Toledo
A close call for a Toledo woman after a stray bullet came through her front door. Michele Grim is challenging Daniel Ortiz in the Democratic primary in Ohio's 43rd House District, which features Ottawa Hills and parts of Toledo.
nbc24.com
Washington Local students job shadow Mercy Health employees for wide array of career paths
TOLEDO, Ohio — Around 15 Washington Local Schools students got to shadow various career specialists Friday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Some of the tracks they explored included surgery, nursing, robotics, sports medicine, audiovisual, law enforcement and culinary paths. Toledo is constantly in need of more health...
Ohio TV stations file lawsuit against Cedar Point
Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records. According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in. The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple […]
13abc.com
Ohio voters head to polls Tuesday in primary for state legislature contests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to head to the polls in Ohio for a primary election again. In May, voters cast ballots in races for Congress, governor, U.S. Senate, and other statewide races. But at that point, the state’s General Assembly map mess wasn’t settled. Legal fights led...
nbc24.com
The road to Oz goes through the 419 this weekend!
Follow the yellow brick road with the incredibly talented Toledo Repertoire Theater cast of 7-19 year-olds in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, The Wizard of Oz featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
sent-trib.com
Bechstein twins — times two — can always be found volunteering at the fair
Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year. The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
hollandsfj.us
ODOT Weekly Construction Update
The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the following updates on road construction in the area. I-475 between Airport Highway and U.S. Route 24, Maumee, will experience lane restrictions for prep work related to the I-475 widening and construction of a new interchange at U.S. Route 20A. Perrysburg-Holland Road between...
mlivingnews.com
Local Senior & Birthday Discounts
No matter your age, we can all agree on one universal truth: Food always tastes better when it’s free or discounted. So if it’s your birthday, if you’re a senior diner or if you’re bringing the Grandkids along with you, we’ve put together a list of options you can treat yourself to at some Toledo-area restaurants. Taste the savings!
sent-trib.com
Tribute band welcomes fairgoers with ‘Open Arms’
Take a trip back to the past this year at the Wood County Fair, with a local Journey tribute band. New Frontiers Journey Tribute Band was started in 2015 by guitarist, Jimi Goare. The band tries to focus on being an accurate version of Journey — not just by looking or dressing like them, but instead by matching vocals and sound as closely as possible.
nbc24.com
One woman dead, another hurt in shooting in Toledo Sunday
Toledo, Ohio - One woman is dead and another was hurt following a shooting early Sunday morning on North Detroit Avenue near Council Street. Officers responded to the scene at 1:43 a.m. and found both Catherine Craig, 28, and Dyamond Brown, 21, with gunshot wounds. Craig was taken to Toledo Hospital where she later died. Brown was transported to Saint Vincent's with what police are describing as non-life threatening injuries.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted July 26 by the Putnam County Grand Jury. James C. Berger, 32, Belmore; receiving stolen property. Jacob A. Smith, 21, Continental, failure to provide notice of change address. Joshua L. Springer, 40, Findlay, domestic violence. Jared A. Smith, 33, Pandora, possession of a controlled substance.
sent-trib.com
Wiehl takes the cake in fair contests
Debbie Wiehl has a love for baking, which she demonstrates each year during the Wood County Fair. For over 10 years, Wiehl has been entering contests at the fair. She enters items into multiple categories in the gardening, canning and culinary departments. She said her favorite contests are the pies,...
thevillagereporter.com
Student Lunch Payments To Return This Year For Most Schools
School lunch payments will be returning this year due to federal funds no longer being authorized to continue paying for the meals. This system was initiated by Congress and gave authorization to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers which provided f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
