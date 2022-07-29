Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged

kion546.com
6 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest swelter under heat alerts
The searing heat baking the Northwest isn’t letting up, and officials believe it’s turning deadlier. More than 13 million people across the Northwest are under heat alerts Sunday, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said. Major cities impacted include Portland; Seattle; Billings, Montana; and Boise, Idaho. In Oregon, officials believe...
Oregon winemakers could feel impact of prolonged high temperatures
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Crops around Oregon struggled when Portland saw record-breaking rainfall in the spring, causing some crops to fall behind. Winemaker, Don Crank says Hawks View Vineyard produced 40-60% less of their five-year average. “We first we had a little bit of a frost after my break...
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A deal on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is within reach after both legislative chambers passed competing measures before ending their annual session. North Carolina is among a dozen states yet to accept the federal government’s offer to cover people who make too much to be insured by traditional Medicaid but too little to obtain private insurance. GOP leaders were adamantly opposed to expansion for years but have come around based on fiscal and health considerations. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been pushing for expansion, which could cover 600,000 low-income adults. Right now negotiations are idling, as the Senate wants additional health care reforms.
Eric Gurule sentenced to life in prison for murdering uncle
LEADVILLE, Colorado (KCNC) — A 29-year-old Leadville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing his boss at an after-work party. Eric Gurule worked for his uncle, Randy Flores, at the time of the murder. Flores, 55, was owner of Pro-Electric Inc. and had operated...
