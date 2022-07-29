Brandon Staley: When you have a humble superstar like Justin Herbert, it sure helps

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NBC Sports
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Ex-Eagles defensive end retiring after 11-year career
Ryan Kerrigan is finally done terrorizing the NFC East. (I guess that reign of terror didn't really extend to the 2021 season. But you know what I mean.) Kerrigan, who spent 10 years with Washington before playing a largely useless season in Philadelphia last year, is signing a one-day contract with the Commanders to retire as a member of the organization he called home for a decade.
Former first-round pick Reuben Foster gets workout with the Seattle Seahawks
It was roughly a half-decade ago that Reuben Foster was seen as one of the better young linebackers in the
NBC Sports
The time Luke Walton came to practice hung over and Kobe went at him
Luke Walton, a 10-year NBA veteran (most of that with the Lakers, where he won a couple of rings), was known to enjoy a night out in the bars and clubs of L.A.’s South Bay. Not necessarily more than other players of his era — Walton was not a partier in the extreme — but he enjoyed the NBA lifestyle.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Shanahan says Jimmy G is throwing the 'heck out of the ball'
SANTA CLARA -- While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues his physical therapy and throwing routine as a member of the 49ers’ 90-man roster, about the only certainty seems to be that he will not be with the team when the season begins. The 49ers continue to hold onto Garoppolo and...
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
Wisconsin offers 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant
The Badgers have entered the race for 2023 defensive back Rodrick Pleasant out of California.
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
NBC Sports
Giants lose big bat as Joc lands on 7-day concussion IL
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson came inches away from robbing a homer and saving two runs for Alex Wood in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Oracle Park, but Pederson knew something wasn’t quite right as soon as he hit the wall. A day later, he was put on the 7-day concussion IL.
NBC Sports
How Jimmy G's throwing progress looked at 49ers training camp
Jimmy Garoppolo might not have a future with the 49ers, but he was present at practice Saturday in front of a large crowd at the team’s Santa Clara complex. At the start of the day of work, Garoppolo was the center of attention as he ran conditioning sprints along the back of the end zone near the southern fence of the practice field.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
NBC Sports
Sean McVay wants his players to use the Jugs machine the right way
In training camp, pass catchers catch plenty of passes from quarterbacks. They also catch them from a machine that has one purpose. To simulate to throwing of a pass. But there’s a caveat when it comes to using the Jugs machine, in the opinion of Rams coach Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
What happened to Shanahan's Justin Fields-inspired Lance plays?
SANTA CLARA -- General manager John Lynch revealed last year that on a private plane coming back from watching Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ workout, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was already brainstorming. Approximately a month before the 2021 NFL Draft, Shanahan was fixated on Trey Lance. And even an...
NBC Sports
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury
The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
CBS News
Packed house for Broncos training camp on 'Back Together Saturday'
Thousands of Broncos fans showed up for the "Back Together Saturday" event of Denver Broncos training camp. All 32 teams participated in the NFL-wide celebration.
NBC Sports
Jaguars cut rookie kicker Andrew Mevis after ugly misses, including one that hit Dave Campo
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing him missing wildly, with field goals coming up short, missing badly wide, and in one case hitting former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field.
NBC Sports
49ers sign Tomasi Laulile
The 49ers today announced they have signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal. Laulile played with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a stint that included two fumble recoveries in a game on his 27th birthday. Laulile entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing...
