Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days

Travis Etienne Jr. has been impressive all offseason and "looks like the most dangerous potential weapon the Jaguars have on offseason." (John Shipley) Etienne suffered a foot injury last preseason that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season. With James Robinson suffering a torn ACL late last season, a big role is projected for Trevor Lawrence's former college teammate at Clemson. Etienne will look to deliver on lofty expectations in his first year as a pro. Drafting Etienne as a low-end RB2 offers serious upside, with a huge boost in any dynasty formats.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO