The Standard Just Opened Its Asia Flagship in Bangkok — With the City's Highest Rooftop Bar

The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO