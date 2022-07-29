The Standard Just Opened Its Asia Flagship in Bangkok — With the City's Highest Rooftop Bar

www.travelandleisure.com
This $12 Million Waterfront Mansion in the UK Is Like Living in a Luxury Lighthouse
Click here to read the full article. Lighthouses aren’t often associated with luxury, but that doesn’t mean they can’t inspire it. That’s the case, at least, for waterfront mansion across the pond that just hit the market. The singular 3-acre property, which Knight Frank has listed for £10 million ($12 million), occupies a prime position on North Devon’s coastline. Nestled between Saunton Sands and Baggy Point, the newly constructed manse is sited on a cliff overlooking the ocean below. Spanning 6,266 square feet, it offers five bedrooms, five baths and a seaside location that sets it apart from other properties on...
cntraveler.com
The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers
When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
The 15 Best Resorts in Asia
Now that pandemic-induced lockdowns have mostly been lifted, the best resorts in Asia are once again welcoming visitors. This year's top scorers, according to the votes of Travel + Leisure readers, all seem to have one thing in common: extraordinary physical settings that offer the feeling of escaping into another world.
The 5 Best City Hotels in Mexico
While urban areas throughout Mexico draw travelers year after year, Travel + Leisure readers seem particularly enamored with Mexico City and San Miguel de Allende — as evidenced by hotels in the two destinations snagging all five spots on the 2022 list of the reader-voted best hotels in Mexico.
Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where
Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FodorsTravel
Forget Europe: Five Nights in the Maldives for $1,299
We’ve said it enough times: Europe is a total and utter mess right now. Staff shortages, strikes, delays and cancelations, long queues, and lost luggage have put a damper on summer travel plans. Even in the U.S., things are not running smoothly, which is making travel stressful and expensive. So, we’re keeping an eye on destinations that can be your alternatives if you want to get out without feeling the misery of all this travel chaos.
The 5 Best Hotels in Istanbul
Istanbul is a city of dizzying contrasts, where ancient tradition meets modern-day culture. It sits quite literally on the crossroads of two civilizations, spread across Asia and Europe. Sleek, glassy skyscrapers tower over centuries-old mosques, and neighborhoods give visitors a peek into Old World Constantinople while trendy, newer districts offer a glimpse into the city's future.
The 5 Best Islands in Asia
Travel + Leisure readers fondly recalled pre-COVID-era visits to the best islands in Asia. Now that the region is reopening, they're surely eager to return to these five ports of call, including the islands of the Maldives, as well as those found in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Every year...
The 5 Best International Spas
Wellness is manifesting across the travel industry in ways both innovative and old-school, from high tech boot camps to off-the-grid meditation retreats and everything in between. Destination spas around the world are finding more travelers interested in using vacations to improve their well-being. According to Travel + Leisure readers, it's worth crossing borders to experience the best international spas, but Americans don't actually have to stray that far — three of this year's top five are located in neighboring countries.
The 3 Best Hotels in Madrid
Spain's capital city is waiting to ignite the souls of its visitors. Be it through art, architecture, cultural offerings, or divine food, Madrid is a destination that leaves travelers transformed. And for a life-changing trip, it's a good idea to check into one of the best hotels in Madrid. Every...
The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin
When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
India girl roller skates under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds, breaks world record
July 29 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl from India broke a Guinness World Record for "limbo skating" when she strapped on her roller skates and glided under 20 cars in 13.74 seconds. Guinness World Records confirmed Deshna Nahar of Pune broke the record when she skated low to the ground...
Xanadu? No, It’s Xala, the Anti-Resort on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
Xala is only 90 minutes' south of Puerto Vallarta's airport but feels a world away from major development. The new 3,000-acre idyll will be socially and environmentally conscious, a town and a travel destination in one. In the region of Costalegre, Mexico, along a rugged Pacific coastline south of Puerto...
CNBC
From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely
The concept of working remotely isn't new. But it really took the world by storm at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was no other choice. And it looks like this new normal isn't going anywhere. In fact, many "digital nomads" can do their jobs from anywhere — and they take advantage. These workers have no set business location and earn their livings by working remotely from anywhere in the world.
Thrillist
This Dreamy Renovated Lighthouse Is One of the Best Airbnbs in Croatia
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Known for its medieval towns and waterfall-filled national parks, Croatia...
Japan is open to travel. So why aren't tourists coming back?
Only about 1,500 foreign leisure tourists have visited Japan since the country reopened in June 2022.
The Highly Anticipated Hong Kong Palace Museum Officially Opened its Door
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022-- After five years in the making, the prestigious Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) opened yesterday (3 July), as the latest addition to Hong Kong’s arts and cultural offerings and the West Kowloon Cultural District. Joining a host of other landmark attractions on the storied Victoria Harbour waterfront, such as the newly opened M+ and recently renovated Hong Kong Museum of Art, the HKPM not only elevates the city’s lineup of renowned museums but also enriches its diversity of the arts and culture scene. What’s more, the much-loved “A Symphony of Lights” will bathe Victoria Harbour in lights, music and colours with an enchanting special edition every night in July.
How Thailand's most famous bay recovered from the brink of ecological catastrophe
Maya Bay, the location for the 2000 film “The Beach,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, became a tourist hotspot. In 2018, the Thai government closed the bay and began to restore the damaged ecosystem. Now it’s reopened to tourists.
London's Heathrow Airport Asks Airlines to Stop Selling Summer Tickets — Here's Why
London's Heathrow Airport is asking airlines to cut back on flights this summer, introducing a capacity cap of no more than 100,000 passengers per day. The airport, which has apologized for significant lines and baggage issues in recent weeks, said the drastic action was being taken to minimize further disruptions. The new limit will be in effect from Tuesday through at least Sept. 11, Heathrow's CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.
