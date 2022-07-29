ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

The County With the Cheapest Rent in Every State

By Michael B. Sauter
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCRWr_0gy1cxiG00 Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are prohibitively high across a large part of the country, in nearly every state there is at least one county where rents fall well below the national average.

To find the county with the lowest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent among counties and county equivalents from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.  It is important to note that the figures reflected here are for 2020, the most recent data available through the census. While prices today are much higher across much of the country, the least expensive rental market in each state in 2020 is likely still one of the least expensive markets in 2022. The national 2020 median rent was $1,096. In 49 of the 50 states, there is at least one county with a lower 2020 median gross rent.

Housing costs reflect the income levels of the population living there. Costs tend to be less expensive in poorer communities. The U.S. median household income is $64,996. Of the 50 counties on this list, 49 have lower typical household incomes compared to their home state and 28 have median household incomes of less than $50,000. This is the richest town in every state.

Nationwide, 2020 median gross rent comes to 29.6% of median household income. Even after accounting for the lower incomes in most of these counties, rent remains relatively affordable in more than two-thirds of the places on this list. In Washington County, Kansas, median gross rent comes to 16.7% of income. These are the U.S. cities where the most families need food stamps.

Click here to see the county with the cheapest rent in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040sWl_0gy1cxiG00

Alabama: Lamar County
> Median monthly rental cost: $449 (Alabama: $811)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.0% (Alabama: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.2% (Alabama: 30.8%)
> Median home value: $95,400 (Alabama: $149,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rulw_0gy1cxiG00

Alaska: Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
> Median monthly rental cost: $801 (Alaska: $1,240)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.7% (Alaska: 27.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 26.4% (Alaska: 35.2%)
> Median home value: $191,600 (Alaska: $275,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 17

ALSO READ: Best Suburbs with the Lowest Home Values

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVoKY_0gy1cxiG00

Arizona: Greenlee County
> Median monthly rental cost: $468 (Arizona: $1,097)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 10.0%- (Arizona: 29.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 49.0% (Arizona: 34.7%)
> Median home value: $91,800 (Arizona: $242,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176wCC_0gy1cxiG00

Arkansas: Monroe County
> Median monthly rental cost: $508 (Arkansas: $760)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.2% (Arkansas: 27.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 38.2% (Arkansas: 34.2%)
> Median home value: $73,500 (Arkansas: $133,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E53ol_0gy1cxiG00

California: Modoc County
> Median monthly rental cost: $757 (California: $1,586)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.0% (California: 32.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 23.4% (California: 44.7%)
> Median home value: $153,600 (California: $538,500)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RYtG_0gy1cxiG00

Colorado: Rio Grande County
> Median monthly rental cost: $606 (Colorado: $1,335)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.9% (Colorado: 30.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 31.2% (Colorado: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $186,700 (Colorado: $369,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2Sqk_0gy1cxiG00

Connecticut: Windham County
> Median monthly rental cost: $977 (Connecticut: $1,201)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.3% (Connecticut: 30.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 31.9% (Connecticut: 33.9%)
> Median home value: $210,300 (Connecticut: $279,700)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldzsR_0gy1cxiG00

Delaware: Sussex County
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,049 (Delaware: $1,150)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.7% (Delaware: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 18.9% (Delaware: 28.6%)
> Median home value: $269,700 (Delaware: $258,300)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cp9O_0gy1cxiG00

Florida: Calhoun County
> Median monthly rental cost: $539 (Florida: $1,218)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.1% (Florida: 33.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 21.8% (Florida: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $91,100 (Florida: $232,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRMte_0gy1cxiG00

Georgia: Atkinson County
> Median monthly rental cost: $478 (Georgia: $1,042)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.1% (Georgia: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 28.6% (Georgia: 36.0%)
> Median home value: $63,400 (Georgia: $190,200)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 146

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSbxo_0gy1cxiG00

Hawaii: Hawaii County
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,214 (Hawaii: $1,651)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.7% (Hawaii: 32.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 30.7% (Hawaii: 39.7%)
> Median home value: $364,100 (Hawaii: $636,400)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YPD6_0gy1cxiG00

Idaho: Bear Lake County
> Median monthly rental cost: $577 (Idaho: $887)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.0% (Idaho: 27.9%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 21.5% (Idaho: 29.2%)
> Median home value: $154,500 (Idaho: $235,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 35

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Waglr_0gy1cxiG00

Illinois: Gallatin County
> Median monthly rental cost: $460 (Illinois: $1,038)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.6% (Illinois: 28.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 23.0% (Illinois: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $76,400 (Illinois: $202,100)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMFzf_0gy1cxiG00

Indiana: Perry County
> Median monthly rental cost: $550 (Indiana: $844)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.1% (Indiana: 28.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 25.1% (Indiana: 30.5%)
> Median home value: $114,600 (Indiana: $148,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28avX2_0gy1cxiG00

Iowa: Cherokee County
> Median monthly rental cost: $536 (Iowa: $806)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.7% (Iowa: 26.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 26.3% (Iowa: 28.8%)
> Median home value: $117,400 (Iowa: $153,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 94

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuxU1_0gy1cxiG00

Kansas: Washington County
> Median monthly rental cost: $450 (Kansas: $863)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 16.7% (Kansas: 27.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 22.6% (Kansas: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $84,100 (Kansas: $157,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1SKv_0gy1cxiG00

Kentucky: Wolfe County
> Median monthly rental cost: $390 (Kentucky: $783)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 35.8% (Kentucky: 27.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 37.2% (Kentucky: 32.4%)
> Median home value: $66,300 (Kentucky: $147,100)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 113

ALSO READ: The Cities With the Highest Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziPql_0gy1cxiG00

Louisiana: Bienville Parish
> Median monthly rental cost: $474 (Louisiana: $876)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.6% (Louisiana: 32.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.6% (Louisiana: 33.4%)
> Median home value: $73,700 (Louisiana: $168,100)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2dUa_0gy1cxiG00

Maine: Washington County
> Median monthly rental cost: $582 (Maine: $873)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.6% (Maine: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 22.4% (Maine: 27.1%)
> Median home value: $115,200 (Maine: $198,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwm2B_0gy1cxiG00

Maryland: Garrett County
> Median monthly rental cost: $629 (Maryland: $1,415)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.6% (Maryland: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 20.7% (Maryland: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $194,600 (Maryland: $325,400)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOx4J_0gy1cxiG00

Massachusetts: Berkshire County
> Median monthly rental cost: $894 (Massachusetts: $1,336)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.9% (Massachusetts: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 30.0% (Massachusetts: 37.5%)
> Median home value: $221,000 (Massachusetts: $398,800)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4QVU_0gy1cxiG00

Michigan: Gogebic County
> Median monthly rental cost: $476 (Michigan: $892)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.6% (Michigan: 29.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 22.4% (Michigan: 28.3%)
> Median home value: $73,500 (Michigan: $162,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 80

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IG3lw_0gy1cxiG00

Minnesota: Wilkin County
> Median monthly rental cost: $539 (Minnesota: $1,010)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.5% (Minnesota: 28.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 19.3% (Minnesota: 28.1%)
> Median home value: $138,300 (Minnesota: $235,700)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEvus_0gy1cxiG00

Mississippi: Carroll County
> Median monthly rental cost: $440 (Mississippi: $789)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 35.8% (Mississippi: 29.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 16.0% (Mississippi: 31.2%)
> Median home value: $93,800 (Mississippi: $125,500)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytyjh_0gy1cxiG00

Missouri: Wright County
> Median monthly rental cost: $493 (Missouri: $843)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.0% (Missouri: 27.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 24.2% (Missouri: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $109,100 (Missouri: $163,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 107

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4zYB_0gy1cxiG00

Montana: Chouteau County
> Median monthly rental cost: $375 (Montana: $836)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 17.6% (Montana: 27.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 33.9% (Montana: 31.5%)
> Median home value: $155,700 (Montana: $244,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3qJS_0gy1cxiG00

Nebraska: Knox County
> Median monthly rental cost: $500 (Nebraska: $857)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 19.9% (Nebraska: 26.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 25.9% (Nebraska: 33.8%)
> Median home value: $92,300 (Nebraska: $164,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

ALSO READ: Best Suburbs with the Lowest Home Values

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmpQi_0gy1cxiG00

Nevada: Pershing County
> Median monthly rental cost: $581 (Nevada: $1,159)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 25.5% (Nevada: 30.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 32.2% (Nevada: 42.9%)
> Median home value: $114,400 (Nevada: $290,200)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYS1K_0gy1cxiG00

New Hampshire: Coos County
> Median monthly rental cost: $724 (New Hampshire: $1,145)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.5% (New Hampshire: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.8% (New Hampshire: 28.8%)
> Median home value: $132,500 (New Hampshire: $272,300)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bfoF_0gy1cxiG00

New Jersey: Salem County
> Median monthly rental cost: $1,024 (New Jersey: $1,368)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 34.6% (New Jersey: 30.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 30.9% (New Jersey: 36.0%)
> Median home value: $185,700 (New Jersey: $343,500)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLK0C_0gy1cxiG00

New Mexico: Union County
> Median monthly rental cost: $496 (New Mexico: $857)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.5% (New Mexico: 29.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 37.4% (New Mexico: 32.0%)
> Median home value: $93,800 (New Mexico: $175,700)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZQRH_0gy1cxiG00

New York: Cattaraugus County
> Median monthly rental cost: $654 (New York: $1,315)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.1% (New York: 30.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.8% (New York: 45.9%)
> Median home value: $90,200 (New York: $325,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2zMH_0gy1cxiG00

North Carolina: Caswell County
> Median monthly rental cost: $571 (North Carolina: $932)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.6% (North Carolina: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 25.8% (North Carolina: 34.3%)
> Median home value: $113,600 (North Carolina: $182,100)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 98

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSLVN_0gy1cxiG00

North Dakota: Rolette County
> Median monthly rental cost: $423 (North Dakota: $828)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 19.4% (North Dakota: 24.4%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 28.5% (North Dakota: 37.5%)
> Median home value: $85,600 (North Dakota: $199,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWt83_0gy1cxiG00

Ohio: Adams County
> Median monthly rental cost: $581 (Ohio: $825)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.6% (Ohio: 27.5%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 29.7% (Ohio: 33.7%)
> Median home value: $115,000 (Ohio: $151,400)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NU4Go_0gy1cxiG00

Oklahoma: Pushmataha County
> Median monthly rental cost: $472 (Oklahoma: $818)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.7% (Oklahoma: 27.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 25.5% (Oklahoma: 33.9%)
> Median home value: $84,000 (Oklahoma: $142,400)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcW2O_0gy1cxiG00

Oregon: Grant County
> Median monthly rental cost: $672 (Oregon: $1,173)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.5% (Oregon: 30.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 24.6% (Oregon: 37.2%)
> Median home value: $153,900 (Oregon: $336,700)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 33

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Jhdg_0gy1cxiG00

Pennsylvania: Somerset County
> Median monthly rental cost: $608 (Pennsylvania: $958)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.5% (Pennsylvania: 28.6%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 20.2% (Pennsylvania: 31.0%)
> Median home value: $113,300 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MX6PA_0gy1cxiG00

Rhode Island: Providence County
> Median monthly rental cost: $989 (Rhode Island: $1,031)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.9% (Rhode Island: 29.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 44.9% (Rhode Island: 38.4%)
> Median home value: $248,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2Rt0_0gy1cxiG00

South Carolina: Marion County
> Median monthly rental cost: $587 (South Carolina: $918)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.5% (South Carolina: 29.7%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 36.4% (South Carolina: 29.9%)
> Median home value: $81,800 (South Carolina: $170,100)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJQUU_0gy1cxiG00

South Dakota: Todd County
> Median monthly rental cost: $458 (South Dakota: $761)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.0% (South Dakota: 25.2%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 53.0% (South Dakota: 32.0%)
> Median home value: $26,600 (South Dakota: $174,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THciL_0gy1cxiG00

Tennessee: Hancock County
> Median monthly rental cost: $472 (Tennessee: $897)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.9% (Tennessee: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 22.5% (Tennessee: 33.5%)
> Median home value: $99,800 (Tennessee: $177,600)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 90

ALSO READ: The Cities With the Highest Rent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoxog_0gy1cxiG00

Texas: Presidio County
> Median monthly rental cost: $397 (Texas: $1,082)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.5% (Texas: 29.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 46.0% (Texas: 37.7%)
> Median home value: $77,200 (Texas: $187,200)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 191

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KbGi_0gy1cxiG00

Utah: Emery County
> Median monthly rental cost: $620 (Utah: $1,090)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.7% (Utah: 27.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 24.7% (Utah: 29.5%)
> Median home value: $137,400 (Utah: $305,400)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPW2h_0gy1cxiG00

Vermont: Caledonia County
> Median monthly rental cost: $781 (Vermont: $999)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.6% (Vermont: 29.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 24.9% (Vermont: 28.7%)
> Median home value: $172,700 (Vermont: $230,900)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhjI5_0gy1cxiG00

Virginia: Grayson County
> Median monthly rental cost: $538 (Virginia: $1,257)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 21.9% (Virginia: 28.8%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 16.0% (Virginia: 33.3%)
> Median home value: $109,800 (Virginia: $282,800)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cY166_0gy1cxiG00

Washington: Ferry County
> Median monthly rental cost: $688 (Washington: $1,337)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 25.2% (Washington: 29.1%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 24.4% (Washington: 36.7%)
> Median home value: $183,000 (Washington: $366,800)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 37

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYglv_0gy1cxiG00

West Virginia: Calhoun County
> Median monthly rental cost: $480 (West Virginia: $732)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.0% (West Virginia: 28.9%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 19.9% (West Virginia: 26.3%)
> Median home value: $100,800 (West Virginia: $123,200)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gH33X_0gy1cxiG00

Wisconsin: Forest County
> Median monthly rental cost: $522 (Wisconsin: $872)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.0% (Wisconsin: 27.0%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 21.8% (Wisconsin: 32.9%)
> Median home value: $131,600 (Wisconsin: $189,200)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ly5o_0gy1cxiG00

Wyoming: Washakie County
> Median monthly rental cost: $624 (Wyoming: $853)
> Share of income typically spent on rent: 21.2% (Wyoming: 26.3%)
> Rental occupied housing units: 27.0% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
> Median home value: $165,900 (Wyoming: $228,000)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 20

Methodology

To determine the county with the lowest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if median gross rent was not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 500 renter-occupied housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s median gross rent was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ median gross rents. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

To break ties, we used the median gross rent as a share of household income.

Additional information on median gross rent as a share of household income, share of households occupied by renters, and median home value are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
IDAHO STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest

If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Cheapest Rent#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Forbes Advisor

Will You Get A New Stimulus Check To Help With Inflation?

More stimulus money could be coming your way if you live in certain states. But the federal government isn’t likely to authorize another round of stimulus checks in the near future. State-issued payments are typically smaller than the ones Congress approved in 2020 and 2021. For those struggling to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

127K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy