Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are prohibitively high across a large part of the country, in nearly every state there is at least one county where rents fall well below the national average.

To find the county with the lowest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent among counties and county equivalents from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. It is important to note that the figures reflected here are for 2020, the most recent data available through the census. While prices today are much higher across much of the country, the least expensive rental market in each state in 2020 is likely still one of the least expensive markets in 2022. The national 2020 median rent was $1,096. In 49 of the 50 states, there is at least one county with a lower 2020 median gross rent.

Housing costs reflect the income levels of the population living there. Costs tend to be less expensive in poorer communities. The U.S. median household income is $64,996. Of the 50 counties on this list, 49 have lower typical household incomes compared to their home state and 28 have median household incomes of less than $50,000. This is the richest town in every state.

Nationwide, 2020 median gross rent comes to 29.6% of median household income. Even after accounting for the lower incomes in most of these counties, rent remains relatively affordable in more than two-thirds of the places on this list. In Washington County, Kansas, median gross rent comes to 16.7% of income. These are the U.S. cities where the most families need food stamps.

Click here to see the county with the cheapest rent in every state.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

Alabama: Lamar County

> Median monthly rental cost: $449 (Alabama: $811)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.0% (Alabama: 28.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 27.2% (Alabama: 30.8%)

> Median home value: $95,400 (Alabama: $149,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

Alaska: Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

> Median monthly rental cost: $801 (Alaska: $1,240)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.7% (Alaska: 27.5%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 26.4% (Alaska: 35.2%)

> Median home value: $191,600 (Alaska: $275,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 17

ALSO READ: Best Suburbs with the Lowest Home Values

Arizona: Greenlee County

> Median monthly rental cost: $468 (Arizona: $1,097)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 10.0%- (Arizona: 29.0%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 49.0% (Arizona: 34.7%)

> Median home value: $91,800 (Arizona: $242,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Arkansas: Monroe County

> Median monthly rental cost: $508 (Arkansas: $760)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.2% (Arkansas: 27.2%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 38.2% (Arkansas: 34.2%)

> Median home value: $73,500 (Arkansas: $133,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 73

California: Modoc County

> Median monthly rental cost: $757 (California: $1,586)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.0% (California: 32.2%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 23.4% (California: 44.7%)

> Median home value: $153,600 (California: $538,500)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 56

Colorado: Rio Grande County

> Median monthly rental cost: $606 (Colorado: $1,335)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.9% (Colorado: 30.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 31.2% (Colorado: 33.8%)

> Median home value: $186,700 (Colorado: $369,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 49

Connecticut: Windham County

> Median monthly rental cost: $977 (Connecticut: $1,201)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.3% (Connecticut: 30.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 31.9% (Connecticut: 33.9%)

> Median home value: $210,300 (Connecticut: $279,700)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

Delaware: Sussex County

> Median monthly rental cost: $1,049 (Delaware: $1,150)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.7% (Delaware: 29.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 18.9% (Delaware: 28.6%)

> Median home value: $269,700 (Delaware: $258,300)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Florida: Calhoun County

> Median monthly rental cost: $539 (Florida: $1,218)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.1% (Florida: 33.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 21.8% (Florida: 33.8%)

> Median home value: $91,100 (Florida: $232,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Georgia: Atkinson County

> Median monthly rental cost: $478 (Georgia: $1,042)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.1% (Georgia: 29.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 28.6% (Georgia: 36.0%)

> Median home value: $63,400 (Georgia: $190,200)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 146

Hawaii: Hawaii County

> Median monthly rental cost: $1,214 (Hawaii: $1,651)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.7% (Hawaii: 32.5%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 30.7% (Hawaii: 39.7%)

> Median home value: $364,100 (Hawaii: $636,400)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Idaho: Bear Lake County

> Median monthly rental cost: $577 (Idaho: $887)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.0% (Idaho: 27.9%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 21.5% (Idaho: 29.2%)

> Median home value: $154,500 (Idaho: $235,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 35

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

Illinois: Gallatin County

> Median monthly rental cost: $460 (Illinois: $1,038)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.6% (Illinois: 28.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 23.0% (Illinois: 33.7%)

> Median home value: $76,400 (Illinois: $202,100)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

Indiana: Perry County

> Median monthly rental cost: $550 (Indiana: $844)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.1% (Indiana: 28.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 25.1% (Indiana: 30.5%)

> Median home value: $114,600 (Indiana: $148,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 91

Iowa: Cherokee County

> Median monthly rental cost: $536 (Iowa: $806)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.7% (Iowa: 26.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 26.3% (Iowa: 28.8%)

> Median home value: $117,400 (Iowa: $153,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 94

Kansas: Washington County

> Median monthly rental cost: $450 (Kansas: $863)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 16.7% (Kansas: 27.0%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 22.6% (Kansas: 33.8%)

> Median home value: $84,100 (Kansas: $157,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 66

Kentucky: Wolfe County

> Median monthly rental cost: $390 (Kentucky: $783)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 35.8% (Kentucky: 27.1%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 37.2% (Kentucky: 32.4%)

> Median home value: $66,300 (Kentucky: $147,100)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 113

ALSO READ: The Cities With the Highest Rent

Louisiana: Bienville Parish

> Median monthly rental cost: $474 (Louisiana: $876)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 30.6% (Louisiana: 32.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 29.6% (Louisiana: 33.4%)

> Median home value: $73,700 (Louisiana: $168,100)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

Maine: Washington County

> Median monthly rental cost: $582 (Maine: $873)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.6% (Maine: 28.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 22.4% (Maine: 27.1%)

> Median home value: $115,200 (Maine: $198,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Maryland: Garrett County

> Median monthly rental cost: $629 (Maryland: $1,415)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.6% (Maryland: 29.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 20.7% (Maryland: 32.9%)

> Median home value: $194,600 (Maryland: $325,400)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Massachusetts: Berkshire County

> Median monthly rental cost: $894 (Massachusetts: $1,336)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.9% (Massachusetts: 29.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 30.0% (Massachusetts: 37.5%)

> Median home value: $221,000 (Massachusetts: $398,800)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Michigan: Gogebic County

> Median monthly rental cost: $476 (Michigan: $892)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.6% (Michigan: 29.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 22.4% (Michigan: 28.3%)

> Median home value: $73,500 (Michigan: $162,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 80

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

Minnesota: Wilkin County

> Median monthly rental cost: $539 (Minnesota: $1,010)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.5% (Minnesota: 28.2%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 19.3% (Minnesota: 28.1%)

> Median home value: $138,300 (Minnesota: $235,700)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

Mississippi: Carroll County

> Median monthly rental cost: $440 (Mississippi: $789)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 35.8% (Mississippi: 29.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 16.0% (Mississippi: 31.2%)

> Median home value: $93,800 (Mississippi: $125,500)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77

Missouri: Wright County

> Median monthly rental cost: $493 (Missouri: $843)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 31.0% (Missouri: 27.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 24.2% (Missouri: 32.9%)

> Median home value: $109,100 (Missouri: $163,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 107

Montana: Chouteau County

> Median monthly rental cost: $375 (Montana: $836)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 17.6% (Montana: 27.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 33.9% (Montana: 31.5%)

> Median home value: $155,700 (Montana: $244,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 34

Nebraska: Knox County

> Median monthly rental cost: $500 (Nebraska: $857)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 19.9% (Nebraska: 26.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 25.9% (Nebraska: 33.8%)

> Median home value: $92,300 (Nebraska: $164,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

ALSO READ: Best Suburbs with the Lowest Home Values

Nevada: Pershing County

> Median monthly rental cost: $581 (Nevada: $1,159)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 25.5% (Nevada: 30.0%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 32.2% (Nevada: 42.9%)

> Median home value: $114,400 (Nevada: $290,200)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 13

New Hampshire: Coos County

> Median monthly rental cost: $724 (New Hampshire: $1,145)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.5% (New Hampshire: 28.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 27.8% (New Hampshire: 28.8%)

> Median home value: $132,500 (New Hampshire: $272,300)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

New Jersey: Salem County

> Median monthly rental cost: $1,024 (New Jersey: $1,368)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 34.6% (New Jersey: 30.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 30.9% (New Jersey: 36.0%)

> Median home value: $185,700 (New Jersey: $343,500)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

New Mexico: Union County

> Median monthly rental cost: $496 (New Mexico: $857)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.5% (New Mexico: 29.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 37.4% (New Mexico: 32.0%)

> Median home value: $93,800 (New Mexico: $175,700)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 28

New York: Cattaraugus County

> Median monthly rental cost: $654 (New York: $1,315)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.1% (New York: 30.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 27.8% (New York: 45.9%)

> Median home value: $90,200 (New York: $325,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 61

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

North Carolina: Caswell County

> Median monthly rental cost: $571 (North Carolina: $932)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 32.6% (North Carolina: 28.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 25.8% (North Carolina: 34.3%)

> Median home value: $113,600 (North Carolina: $182,100)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 98

North Dakota: Rolette County

> Median monthly rental cost: $423 (North Dakota: $828)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 19.4% (North Dakota: 24.4%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 28.5% (North Dakota: 37.5%)

> Median home value: $85,600 (North Dakota: $199,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 25

Ohio: Adams County

> Median monthly rental cost: $581 (Ohio: $825)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.6% (Ohio: 27.5%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 29.7% (Ohio: 33.7%)

> Median home value: $115,000 (Ohio: $151,400)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Oklahoma: Pushmataha County

> Median monthly rental cost: $472 (Oklahoma: $818)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.7% (Oklahoma: 27.2%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 25.5% (Oklahoma: 33.9%)

> Median home value: $84,000 (Oklahoma: $142,400)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Oregon: Grant County

> Median monthly rental cost: $672 (Oregon: $1,173)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.5% (Oregon: 30.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 24.6% (Oregon: 37.2%)

> Median home value: $153,900 (Oregon: $336,700)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 33

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

Pennsylvania: Somerset County

> Median monthly rental cost: $608 (Pennsylvania: $958)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 26.5% (Pennsylvania: 28.6%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 20.2% (Pennsylvania: 31.0%)

> Median home value: $113,300 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

Rhode Island: Providence County

> Median monthly rental cost: $989 (Rhode Island: $1,031)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 28.9% (Rhode Island: 29.0%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 44.9% (Rhode Island: 38.4%)

> Median home value: $248,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

South Carolina: Marion County

> Median monthly rental cost: $587 (South Carolina: $918)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.5% (South Carolina: 29.7%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 36.4% (South Carolina: 29.9%)

> Median home value: $81,800 (South Carolina: $170,100)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

South Dakota: Todd County

> Median monthly rental cost: $458 (South Dakota: $761)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.0% (South Dakota: 25.2%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 53.0% (South Dakota: 32.0%)

> Median home value: $26,600 (South Dakota: $174,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 34

Tennessee: Hancock County

> Median monthly rental cost: $472 (Tennessee: $897)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 27.9% (Tennessee: 28.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 22.5% (Tennessee: 33.5%)

> Median home value: $99,800 (Tennessee: $177,600)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 90

ALSO READ: The Cities With the Highest Rent

Texas: Presidio County

> Median monthly rental cost: $397 (Texas: $1,082)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 24.5% (Texas: 29.1%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 46.0% (Texas: 37.7%)

> Median home value: $77,200 (Texas: $187,200)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 191

Utah: Emery County

> Median monthly rental cost: $620 (Utah: $1,090)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 22.7% (Utah: 27.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 24.7% (Utah: 29.5%)

> Median home value: $137,400 (Utah: $305,400)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

Vermont: Caledonia County

> Median monthly rental cost: $781 (Vermont: $999)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 29.6% (Vermont: 29.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 24.9% (Vermont: 28.7%)

> Median home value: $172,700 (Vermont: $230,900)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 12

Virginia: Grayson County

> Median monthly rental cost: $538 (Virginia: $1,257)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 21.9% (Virginia: 28.8%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 16.0% (Virginia: 33.3%)

> Median home value: $109,800 (Virginia: $282,800)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 125

Washington: Ferry County

> Median monthly rental cost: $688 (Washington: $1,337)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 25.2% (Washington: 29.1%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 24.4% (Washington: 36.7%)

> Median home value: $183,000 (Washington: $366,800)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 37

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

West Virginia: Calhoun County

> Median monthly rental cost: $480 (West Virginia: $732)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.0% (West Virginia: 28.9%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 19.9% (West Virginia: 26.3%)

> Median home value: $100,800 (West Virginia: $123,200)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

Wisconsin: Forest County

> Median monthly rental cost: $522 (Wisconsin: $872)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 23.0% (Wisconsin: 27.0%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 21.8% (Wisconsin: 32.9%)

> Median home value: $131,600 (Wisconsin: $189,200)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 70

Wyoming: Washakie County

> Median monthly rental cost: $624 (Wyoming: $853)

> Share of income typically spent on rent: 21.2% (Wyoming: 26.3%)

> Rental occupied housing units: 27.0% (Wyoming: 29.0%)

> Median home value: $165,900 (Wyoming: $228,000)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 20

Methodology

To determine the county with the lowest rent in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median gross rent from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if median gross rent was not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 500 renter-occupied housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s median gross rent was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ median gross rents. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

To break ties, we used the median gross rent as a share of household income.

Additional information on median gross rent as a share of household income, share of households occupied by renters, and median home value are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.