ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Rocket crash Saturday; will it land in Kansas or Missouri?

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in Kansas or Missouri?

Scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation .

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

According to Aerospace, the rocket body was first launched from the Wenchange Space Launch Site in China at 6:22 Coordinated Universal Time (11:22 a.m. Central Time) on July 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQcz7_0gy1cvwo00
(The Aerospace Corporation via Emily Calandrelli Facebook)

As the estimated crash time gets closer, scientists have been able to narrow down where the rocket debris might land. As of Friday at noon, they had it narrowed down to a crash time window of 12 hours and eight possible routes across the world.

Three of those routes passed over the United States. Although none of the routes pass over the Kansas City area, one does pass over southern Missouri, southern Kansas and central/northwestern Kansas.

Calandrelli states the rocket could currently crash down along any of these paths shown on the map.

Arrowhead renovation a top priority, Chiefs’ Clark Hunt says

Most of the rocket will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, but a significant portion of it — about five to nine metric tons (5.5 to 9.9 tons), according to The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Orbital Reentry and Debris Studies, will make it all the way down.

USA Today reports experts emphasize the risk to people generally, and to the United States, is extremely low.

As of Friday 2 p.m. CT, the estimated crash time is now 1:05 p.m. CT (+/-5 hours). That window will continue to narrow down over the next 24 hours, according to Calandrelli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWlbA_0gy1cvwo00
Possible landing routes as of 3 p.m. on Friday (The Aerospace Corporation)

A similar incident occurred in May 2021 with a Chinese rocket of the same class . People in Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia reported sightings of the Chinese rocket debris on social media, with scores of users posting footage of the debris over the Middle East.

In March 2021, debris from a Falcon 9 rocket launched by U.S. aeronautics company SpaceX fell to Earth in Washington and on the Oregon coast.

For the latest updates on the rocket’s reentry and landing, check The Aerospace Corporation website, which is being updated regularly.

China was heavily criticized after sending a missile to destroy a defunct weather satellite in January 2007, creating a large field of hazardous debris imperiling satellites and other spacecraft.

FOX4 affiliate WBOY contributed to this report.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 9

Mick Layton
2d ago

if it lands on US soil charge China the equivalent to whatever our national deficit is for recovery and cleanup

Reply
14
Deadstroke
2d ago

If it lands in my backyard I will never eat Chinese food agait's food again oh wait I don't need that anyway

Reply
5
Related
UPI News

Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Washington, MO
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Washington State
City
Oregon, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Epperson House in Kansas City, Missouri is a remarkable mansion in need of repairs, haunted or not

Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

‘Pissed Off Trucker’ TikTok Star Dies in Kansas Crash

Steven Hull Raley, otherwise known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, died on July 12. He died after his semi-truck crashed in Kansas. He was 52 years old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on July 12th near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star indicates. They cite a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Chinese#The Aerospace Corporation#Aerospace
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy