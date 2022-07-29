ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people.

It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center.

Emergency officials said a car was being driven when the driver lost control and ran into several people sitting or standing in the crowd for the auction.

“Police officers inside the auction area were able to respond immediately and one applied a tourniquet to one individual’s injuries,” said Bruce Frazier, communications director for the City of Dalton.

Two people were taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with serious injuries.

The Dalton Convention Center has been closed for the rest of the day and Dalton police are currently investigating the incident.

Police name suspect in case of teen’s body found in Gwinnett County park Gwinnett County police have named a suspect in the case of a teen who was shot and killed, and her body dumped in a park last year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

