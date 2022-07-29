7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction

DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people.

It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center.

Emergency officials said a car was being driven when the driver lost control and ran into several people sitting or standing in the crowd for the auction.

Witnesses share exclusive video of chaos inside the convention center, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

“Police officers inside the auction area were able to respond immediately and one applied a tourniquet to one individual’s injuries,” said Bruce Frazier, communications director for the City of Dalton.

Two people were taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton and one was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with serious injuries.

The Dalton Convention Center has been closed for the rest of the day and Dalton police are currently investigating the incident.

