Election results will be posted after polls close at 7 p.m. Aug. 2

journalaz.com
Related
Ahead of the primary, Hobbs looking forward to the general election
ABC15 followed up to asked her why she skipped the debate that day and heard her policies on key issues leading up to Tuesday’s primary.
12news.com
Candidate profile: Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor
ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans will head to the polls for the state's primary election on Aug. 2. So far, the Republican gubernatorial race has been a dog fight, most notably between Karrin Taylor Robson and former TV news anchor Kari Lake. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on.
fox10phoenix.com
What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election
PHOENIX - Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Not all polls show Kari Lake trouncing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona governor’s primary
PHOENIX – Polls appear to show Kari Lake with a comfortable lead in Arizona’s Republican race for governor, but not all of the recent results point to a blowout in Tuesday’s primary election. After Lake racked up a string of dominant polls, one firm released findings over...
kjzz.org
Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday
With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
fox10phoenix.com
Dead voter claims in Arizona's 2020 election called 'absurd' following investigation
PHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General says hundreds of claims of dead people "voting" in the 2020 election were debunked after calls for an investigation by the Republican Arizona State Senate, and others. Cyber Ninjas, the firm hired to perform the audit of the 2020 election in Arizona, claimed 282 people...
KTAR.com
Here’s what you need to know about voting process for Tuesday’s primary election in Arizona
PHOENIX – Four weeks after early voting began, Arizonans will complete the process of choosing nominees from each party during Tuesday’s midterm primary elections. Early voting started July 6, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the primary. Elections in...
RELATED PEOPLE
kawc.org
Poll: Arizona Republican candidates endorsed by former president have advantage
PHOENIX -- A new poll suggests it's now Donald Trump's Arizona Republican Party. The survey done this past Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds that the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday's election. Ditto the five-way contest...
prescottenews.com
Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News
Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
AZFamily
More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots
Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Group Says Left-Wing Election Initiative Gathered Petition Signatures Illegally in Arizona
A watchdog group sued Arizona’s secretary of state along with a left-wing group over that group’s effort to have a “radical” initiative placed on November’s ballot that would weaken election integrity in the state. The lawsuit, filed by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, says:. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Former New Jersey governor campaigning for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate
New data from a Democratic firm says two major parties are nearly tied for early ballots being mailed in so far, with more GOP voters holding onto theirs. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST. |. In addition...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Primary Election: New poll shows Trump-backed GOP candidates dominating in key races
PHOENIX - Days before Arizona Primary Election, a new poll shows Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump are dominating over their rivals in several key races. The survey by OH Predictive Insights shows Kari Lake has a strong lead over Karrin Taylor Robson, with 51% support compared to...
KTAR.com
New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates
PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race
PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected
Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Phoenix New Times
Leaked Emails: How Mark Finchem Went From State Lawmaker to Conspiracy Czar
As the drama of the 2020 presidential election wound down, Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem had a hunch. A hunch that Democrats had tampered with the 17 local, state, and federal races in Pima County. Finchem, a Tucson Republican, didn't used to be a conspiracy theorist. Then he received an...
Comments / 0