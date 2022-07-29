ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Election results will be posted after polls close at 7 p.m. Aug. 2

By Christopher Fox Graham
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox10phoenix.com

What to watch in the Arizona Primary Election

PHOENIX - Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned. He has endorsed a slate of candidates up and down the ballot who have promoted his false claims of a stolen election.
kjzz.org

Top Arizona federal prosecutor monitoring primary election Tuesday

With voting closing Tuesday in the primary election, the top federal prosecutor in Arizona says he’ll be watching the election to ensure there are not voting violations. Voter intimidation can include factors ranging from how people dress and what they say. U.S. Attorney for Arizona Gary Restaino says there...
prescottenews.com

Can’t hurt to ask: Arizona lawmakers raise earmark requests by $194 million – Cronkite News

Add another item to the long list of things that Republican and Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation disagree on: earmarks. For a second straight year, Republicans refrained from requesting any funding for local projects, while Democrats this year raised their requests by more than $194.5 million, a 43% increase over last year, when earmarks were restored after a decade-long hiatus.
AZFamily

More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots

Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will be peeled back for voters to watch officials count ballots. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST. |. The top...
AZFamily

Former New Jersey governor campaigning for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate

New data from a Democratic firm says two major parties are nearly tied for early ballots being mailed in so far, with more GOP voters holding onto theirs. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST. |. In addition...
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
KTAR.com

New poll shows Arizona Republicans flocking to Trump-backed candidates

PHOENIX – Late-deciding Arizona Republicans are lining up behind candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to poll results released Friday, four days before primary voting ends. Trump-backed candidates in four statewide GOP races, including the high-profile contests for governor and U.S. senator, all saw double-digit gains in...
ABC 15 News

Dark money's influence in Arizona Secretary of State race

PHOENIX — Political donors from across the country are trying to influence the results of Arizona’s Secretary of State race, according to two national campaign finance experts. The Secretary of State oversees voter registration rolls, campaign finance and the election system. Six people are vying to fill the...
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ducey’s no-mask withholding of TU, Kyrene funds rejected

Gov. Doug Ducey cannot deny COVID relief dollars to schools that impose mask mandates or give vouchers to parents so they can remove their children from those schools, a federal judge concluded last week. That ruling by Judge Steven Logan secures $2.8 million in relief for Tempe Union High School...
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
