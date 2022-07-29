Coroner identifies teen driver killed in crash with tree in Summerville

abcnews4.com
Fatal motorcycle crash located days later in Berkeley Co., driver deceased
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a deadly motorcycle crash was located Sunday, roughly three days after they believe it occurred. Officials said the collision likely occurred on July 28, around 12:26 a.m. The wreckage was located Sunday. Police say a 2014 Honda motorcycle...
Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Andrew Johnson, 33, of Saint Stephen was located deceased from the collision. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Bonneau. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office...
UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim of crash on Kent Road Saturday
The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The driver- Trevor Hagie, 26- was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, east of Andrews. Police said the SUV Hagie was driving...
Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others
BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash
A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
Driver dead after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver of an SUV has died after a single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County Saturday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road which is 7.7 miles east of Andrews, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. Bolt said the SUV was traveling east...
Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
No injuries reported after house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire officials say no injuries were reported after a house fire in the Wakendaw neighborhood Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of Libbys Point around 1:45 p.m. Officials on scene said two cats were saved from the...
Charleston Police: Cosgrove Avenue back open following incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An incident had prompted a temporary closure along a portion of Cosgrove Avenue on Saturday evening. At 6 p.m., Charleston Police said both sides of the roadway were closed by the North Bridge. Plan Your Drive: ABC News 4 Live Traffic Map. About 30 minutes...
