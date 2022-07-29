ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Coroner identifies teen driver killed in crash with tree in Summerville

By Joseph Erickson
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Andrew Johnson, 33, of Saint Stephen was located deceased from the collision. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Bonneau. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deadly crash in Berkeley Co. discovered days later

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Andrew Johnson (33) of Saint Stephen. — BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52. SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Accidents
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning. The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Traffic Accident
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg County crash leaves 1 dead, injures 2 others

BOWMAN, S.C. — A crash in the Bowman area of Orangeburg County left one driver dead overnight, state troopers confirmed on Saturday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of Charleston Highway (U.S. Hwy. 178) and Holstein Road roughly one mile southeast of Bowman.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two injured, one dead in fatal Orangeburg collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is deceased after a fatal collision on US Highway 178 near Holston Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the incident happened on Saturday, July 29 around 1:15 a.m. The driver of the Toyota Corolla and the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Post and Courier

Boy, 4, and grandmother identified as victims in North Charleston traffic crash

A 4-year-old boy and his grandmother died in the seven-car traffic collision July 29 at a busy North Charleston intersection. Jo’siah Fragier, from North Charleston, and Johns Island resident Debora Page, 62, died in a crash that occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The grandmother and grandson died at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 dead after early-morning bar shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man died following a shooting at a Walterboro bar Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sure Shots Pool Hall on Sniders Highway around 2:00 a.m. At the scene, they found a Colleton County man suffering from “multiple gunshot...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

‘You just can’t feel safe’: Deadly shooting at Walterboro pool hall worries neighbors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning shooting Saturday at a Walterboro pool hall that left one man dead has neighbors worried and frustrated. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday to the Sure Shots Pool Hall where a man had been reported shot and a woman injured. First responders said the man had been wounded multiple times and they took him to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman had suffered a broken leg, firefighters said.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

No injuries reported after house fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire officials say no injuries were reported after a house fire in the Wakendaw neighborhood Sunday. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of Libbys Point around 1:45 p.m. Officials on scene said two cats were saved from the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police: Cosgrove Avenue back open following incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An incident had prompted a temporary closure along a portion of Cosgrove Avenue on Saturday evening. At 6 p.m., Charleston Police said both sides of the roadway were closed by the North Bridge. Plan Your Drive: ABC News 4 Live Traffic Map. About 30 minutes...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy