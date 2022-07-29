Chalking tires, video surveillance in dispute over residency in GOP-held Senate district

www.minnpost.com
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
Texas man allegedly tells Cruz he'll murder Republicans with 'a brick in your skull,' court frees him on bond
A man in the Houston area of Texas was charged with making threats against Sen. Ted Cruz but remains at large after a court let him free on a personal recognizance bond. Isaac Nformangum, 22, is wanted by police for allegedly making a series of threatening remarks to Cruz over the telephone.
POLITICO
A Republican-funded poll finds one of the closest battlegrounds in the country favors GOP Rep. Young Kim by 16 percent.
13 percent of voters said they were still undecided in the district that would've gone to Joe Biden by two points in 2020. New battleground race numbers: A new poll shows California Rep. Young Kim is leading her Democratic challenger in one of the most closely watched House races this election cycle.
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICO
If Joe Biden makes the "controversial" judicial nomination of a GOP lawyer who's worked against abortion access, the Senate Judiciary Committee chair isn't guaranteeing a hearing.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is waiting to see if Chad Meredith gets the nod. The man with the gavel speaks: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee chair, sounded cool on Monday to the prospects of confirming Chad Meredith — the GOP lawyer who's reportedly under consideration to join the federal bench in Kentucky. Durbin described the potential nomination as challenging for Democrats, given Meredith's previous work defending abortion restrictions.
MSNBC
Outraged by Manchin/Schumer deal, Republicans eye new targets
Two Democratic Senate leaders, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, jolted the political world this week with an unexpected announcement: They’d reached a landmark agreement on an ambitious climate/taxes/health care package. It’s not yet clear if the bill will pass, but it could prove to be one of the most important legislative breakthroughs in recent memory.
Senate Passes Capito Water Resources Bill Containing Major West Virginia Wins
Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), along with Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), and Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) led the Senate in passing the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022. WRDA authorizes...
International Business Times
U.S. Senate Democrats Weigh $430 Billion Spending And Tax Hike Plan
U.S. Senate Democrats huddled on Thursday to weigh a breakthrough $430 billion drugs and energy bill agreed to by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and maverick Democrat Joe Manchin which they say will help fight the nation's inflation problem. But with Congress set to begin a summer recess by the end...
Sen. Warnock cites 'bipartisanship,' avoids Biden in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in Georgia predict dire outcomes should Sen. Raphael Warnock lose to challenger Herschel Walker this fall and Republicans regain control of Capitol Hill. “They’re going to take away our democratic rights one after another,” longtime state lawmaker Nan Orrock warned partisans at a birthday party for the senator, who turned 53 on July 23. “Failure,” she said, “is not an option.” Warnock took a different tack. “I work with anybody to get something good done for the people of Georgia,” he told the same crowd, highlighting a trio of Republican senators with whom he has made legislative deals. Warnock mentioned President Joe Biden’s name just once and referred several other times only to “the president of the United States,” trying to distinguish himself from Biden — and the rising inflation that has marked his term.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
‘These people don’t care’: U.S. Senate GOP stalls bill for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — Veterans and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday for what was supposed to be a celebration, one day after a crucial Senate vote on bipartisan legislation that would expand health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments.
How a Closed-Door National Security Briefing Convinced Senators to Pass the Chips Bill
The bill's ultimate success came about after a pivotal closed-door national security briefing in mid-July and crucial interventions with Republicans by former top Trump officials.
I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota's bridges?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13 and injured 145 more 15 years ago on Monday reads like this: "Lives were shattered by the collapse of the I-35W Bridge. So, too, was confidence in the safety of Minnesota's bridges."Can Minnesotans feel confident today?"Yes, absolutely," said Ed Lutgen, the state bridge engineer at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. "That's our job number one."A bipartisan special committee at the legislature convened following the tragedy and it contracted with a firm for an investigation whose findings put MnDOT under heavy scrutiny. Lutgen, who...
