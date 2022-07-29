Boater’s ‘keen eye’ kept costly, invasive hitchhiker out of Georgia lake, officials say

The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.

