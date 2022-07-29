ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boater’s ‘keen eye’ kept costly, invasive hitchhiker out of Georgia lake, officials say

By Alison Cutler
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
Local
Georgia Cars
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
Outdoor Life

Ultra-Rare Orange Smallmouth Bass Caught in Michigan

Josh Chrenko of Indianapolis is a hardcore smallmouth bass angler, but he’d never seen a fish quite like the one he landed on Michigan’s Muskegon River earlier this month. Chrenko and a buddy had traveled to Michigan’s lower peninsula specifically to fish for smallies. During their trip, Chrenko caught a smallmouth in the 1- to 1.5-pound range that looked more like an oversize goldfish than a bass. Looking at the photos and videos that Chrenko shared on Facebook, the fish is solid bright orange and has an almost neon quality to it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Vehicles#Dnr#Wrd
The Daily South

400-Pound Ray Launches Itself Into Family's Fishing Boat in Alabama

April Jones, along with her son, husband, and father-in-law, were hoping to land a big fish during the 2022 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo last week. Instead, they left with a story they'll be telling for the rest of their lives. The family was fishing near the Sand Island Lighthouse...
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Smallmouth Bass Are Stars in Many Fishing Cultures, But Here's Why They Are Very Dangerous in America

The popular gaming fish won the heart of the anglers, but biologists are terrified of them. Just like other fishes such as the largemouth bass, brown trout, or the rainbows, the smallmouth's distribution in the country is somehow a product of transplanting. Native to the Great Lakes and Ohio River drainage, the "bronzebacks" made their way throughout the Mississippi River Basin naturally. They also propagated their range in other parts of the country on their own, or someone may have put them there.
HOBBIES
pewtrusts.org

Atchafalaya Basin Nominated as Louisiana's First National Estuarine Research Reserve

A portion of Louisiana’s Atchafalaya Coastal Basin, an area rich in plant and wildlife biodiversity and the site of two actively growing deltas, could soon gain federal designation as a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) is supporting nomination of a site within this 1 million-acre basin to become the state’s first NERR after a two-year process that considered three areas representing some of Louisiana’s most expansive and distinctive coastal landscapes.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy