Council Approves Updates to the Public Records Policy

Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
vieravoice.com
BPS students to see many changes this school year
Brevard County public school students will see a lot of improvements and changes when they return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Russell Bruhn, the chief strategic communications officer for the district’s government and community relations department, said in a letter that the summer was busy for Brevard Public Schools.
click orlando
Waterford Lakes HOA considers amendment restricting long-term rentals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. investment companies and individuals purchase homes across Central Florida, an Orange County homeowner’s association is considering a proposal that would restrict new property owners from renting their homes for the first 13 months. Alvin Little remembers moving into Waterford Lakes nearly three decades ago. “I’ve been...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of August after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Looking for Dedicated Community Members to Join its School Crossing Guard Team
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – As they gear up to start the upcoming school year, the Palm Bay Police Department is looking for dedicated community members to join its School Crossing Guard team. The position is 10 hours per week – 1 hour in the morning...
veronews.com
7-acre brush fire in West Vero Corridor fully contained
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Crews continue to monitor a 7.4-acre brush fire that was fully contained in the West Vero Corridor on Monday. There were no threats or hazards from the flames, Florida Forest Service officials said. The blaze – dubbed the West Vero Corridor Fire – ignited in...
click orlando
200 gallons of iron sulfate spilled at Port Canaveral, officials say
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Approximately 200 gallons of iron sulfate were spilled at Port Canaveral Thursday afternoon, according to the Canaveral Port Authority. A spokesman with the Canaveral Port Authority told News 6 the spill happened on the dock at South Cargo Berth 3 at about 3:05 p.m. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
‘It’s atrocious’: List of angry pool customers grows
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Action 9 investigates a pool builder in Melbourne after receiving 24 complaints from consumers who want their backyard projects completed. David Somach and his family never expected a frog invasion in their backyard where they had planned a wedding reception. Frogs and algae took over the swimming pool that was supposed to be completed months ago by Legacy Pools.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies
Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating possible cases of fraud involving at least three window shutter companies.
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
Florida Man And Woman Arrested In Child Human Trafficking Case
A Florida duo was arrested earlier this month in a grotesque case of human trafficking and child sexual abuse Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Phillips Dinkels, 33, of Vero Beach, on two counts of
vieravoice.com
RISE closes on 55+ active living development in Viera
RISE, a real estate company that is a leader in multi-family housing development, construction, management and financing, plans new a housing development for 55+ active living in Viera. The 248,000 square foot development is set for completion in late 2023. The development, which has not yet been named, will be...
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Health First Medical Minute With Dr. Kevin Campbell – Heart Disease Affects Men and Women Equally
WATCH: Space Coast Daily is sharing a new series called Health First Medical Minute, as Brevard’s largest health care provider continues to highlight and address important health concerns in our community. In this episode, Health First Cardiologist Kevin R. Campbell shares important information about the dangers of heart disease for women.
