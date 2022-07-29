She Serves: Meet the leader commanding military operation in Columbus with global outreach

myfox28columbus.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Meal plan: Understanding the different options on Columbus’ campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City Coast Guard Veteran and author, Aidaliz Figueroa-Rivera, has published a new children's book. The Brave Little Fish is the story of Angel, a little guppy that doesn't always fit in with the other fish. He is made fun of and taunted by other fish because they think Angel is awkward. Although everything changes for Angel when he finally stands up for himself and shows all the other little fish how brave he really is.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
The Salvation Army's LemonAid program wraps up at Columbus Zoo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Saturday wasn't just a great day to attend the zoo, but a great chance to reward the kids that took part in this summer's LemonAid program. This marks the 6th time the Salvation Army held the program in Central Ohio. The program started on June 11 and finished on July 30. The last day included a visit to the zoo with free admission, a t-shirt, and a chance to put their donations in a giant kettle.
myfox28columbus.com
Paulist Fathers have final service at St. Thomas More Newman Center
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Paulist priests held one of their last services at the St. Thomas More Newman Center Sunday morning after more than 60 years of serving there. In July, Bishop Earl Fernandes announced plans to install a new director at the Newman Center, ending its ties with its Paulist fathers. Some parishioners share with us their reaction to the news.
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Ground breaking technology: inside the Pelotonia Institute for immuno-oncology
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Putting the pedal to purpose, with each stroke money is raised for groundbreaking cancer research. ABC6/FOX28 News got the chance to take cameras behind the scenes; the first news crew to take the tour of Ohio State's new Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. This is where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusmonthly.com
Best of Columbus 2022: Mike DeWine’s Excuse, Jeff Edwards’ Downtown Takeover and More
Max Williams was the wrong man at the wrong place. While enjoying music and drinks at Dick’s Den in February 2022, a stray bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting broke through a front window and hit him in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Despite that awful luck, the 24-year-old Williams remained appreciative and upbeat. “The only thing I can do moving forward is take life one leg, er, wheel at a time,” he wrote on Facebook a day after the random shooting. “While there are some hobbies like rock climbing that I’ll never be able to do like before, there are plenty of activities you can do with a good mind, some good arms and lots of patience.”
Paulist priests hold final mass at St. Thomas More Newman Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests. The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League program aims to prepare kids for life changing careers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and business owners here in Central Ohio. A young group of university graduates walked across the stage Friday. This school spearheaded by the Columbus Urban League offers real-world experience and these students are younger than you would expect.
Galion Inquirer
Crawford County Land Bank announces $1.1 million in state grants
BUCYRUS-The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank,officially announced last week that it has been awarded two grants through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus. The Land Bank hopes both projects will start by November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
New buyout approved for CPD officers as city experiences cop shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were 62 new police officers who graduated from the Columbus Police Academy on Friday. Of those graduating, 52 of them will be CPD cops, the others are from Bexley, Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, and Westerville. The CPD officers will now begin 15 weeks of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5
A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS board offers final contract to teachers union; union says meeting lasted 1 minute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools said the board of education has extended its final contract offer to the Columbus Education Association. This comes a day after the teachers union protested, calling for more support from the school board. The board said it cannot share the details of...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council approves buyout of CPD deputy chiefs
Columbus City Council has approved another Columbus Division of Police buyout. Council approved a buyout of deputy chiefs who have 25 years of experience. Those deputy chiefs can retire early and get a $300,000 payout if they choose to. This comes after 100 officers took part in a $20 million...
columbusblack.com
Franklin County Children Services (FCCS), is looking for YOU!
Do you have the desire to serve your community? Well, join the Franklin County Department of Children Services. FCCS is now offering up to $1500 in hiring bonuses and are currently looking to hire for a number of positions. These positions offer unique opportunities for individuals to help with the community while advancing their career goals. For more information click the employment link at http://childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov/
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong Ohio plots
A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery.
As Delaware hits pause on project proposals, developers worry about delays, costs
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Delaware is so overwhelmed with project proposals that it sent a message to developers saying it is pausing applications. The email that went out last week states that “previously submitted or discussed to-be-potentially-submitted concept plans located outside of the city of Delaware are not being advanced […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
Comments / 0