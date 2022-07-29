She Serves: Meet the leader commanding military operation in Columbus with global outreach

Max Williams was the wrong man at the wrong place. While enjoying music and drinks at Dick’s Den in February 2022, a stray bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting broke through a front window and hit him in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Despite that awful luck, the 24-year-old Williams remained appreciative and upbeat. “The only thing I can do moving forward is take life one leg, er, wheel at a time,” he wrote on Facebook a day after the random shooting. “While there are some hobbies like rock climbing that I’ll never be able to do like before, there are plenty of activities you can do with a good mind, some good arms and lots of patience.”

