Casper College seeking bands, musicians for recording studio opportunity

oilcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
(GALLERY) Downtown Balloon Festival brings balloon pilots, live music, fun to David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper citizens flocked to David Street Station on Saturday evening to enjoy Downtown Balloon Fest. The family-friendly event included food and beverage vendors, live music from Kaspen Haley and the Boxelder Stomp Band, and hot-air balloon pilots from the Casper Balloon Roundup. A huge number of...
oilcity.news
(GALLERY) Best hooves forward at Natrona County 4-H horse show
CASPER, Wyo. — Members of Natrona County’s 4-H Program and Future Farmers of America showed off some noble steeds Saturday at their annual horse show. Taking place at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event began with the halter and showmanship classes. In the halter class, competitors displayed their horses’ physical traits, with judges measuring “how well built [the] horse is, are they correct for their breed, all of that,” as parent volunteer Ashtan Christensen previously explained.
oilcity.news
T-Birds hosting soccer camps for kids in August
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College T-Birds Soccer coaches will host soccer camps for boys and girls from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11 at Mike Sedar Park. There will be three sessions geared toward different age groups, an announcement from Casper College said:. “Lil’ Kickers Introduction to Soccer” for ages...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Veteran opens aquaponics garden shop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper garden shop will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. The concept stemmed from a veteran using gardening and aquaponics to help battle his symptoms of PTSD. Budd Pitt is working to make hydro and aquaponics more accessible in Wyoming. After learning about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Obituaries: English, Kimble
Gloria Patricia English: March 17, 1960 – July 25, 2022. Gloria Patricia English, age 62, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Gloria was born in Detroit, Michigan, although her heart belonged to Wyoming and the “big, open sky.” She lived there until moving with her family to Maryland.
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
An Early Morning Hot Air Balloon Ride over Casper
Calling all aeronauts…tomorrow is Balloon Day! See the schedule of events HERE!!!. I arrived at the Murane Playing Fields of Casper College at 5:30 a.m. Soon enough, hordes of hot air balloon enthusiasts made their way up the hill to watch as the pilots and volunteers began assembling the whimsical flying machines.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Melody Bachus
Melody “Wheelchair Melody” Bachus: 1974 – 2022. Melody Bachus was born to Sandra and Narvel “Bill” Schulz in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, December 15, 1974. Melody lived all over the United States until settling in Douglas. She was a woman with a quick wit, a large heart, and a life passion of helping people whenever and however she could. Although Melody has passed, her spirit lives on in her family through the tenacious love she filled them with.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Captain Patrick McJunkin retiring after 25 years of service with Casper Fire-EMS Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS Department Captain Patrick McJunkin is retiring after 25 years of service, the department said on Friday. A retirement party to thank McJunkin for his service to Casper will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
oilcity.news
Four Casper police officers graduate from Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, four officers with the Casper Police Department graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. Officers Jocelyn Padilla, William Maples, Carson Lee and Shad Foster will move on to the next stage in their careers after graduating, the Casper Police Department said. Residents can expect to see the four officers out in the community along with their field training officers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Drew Perkins Is A Proven Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I have devoted much of my adult life to preserving the Wyoming that we know and love. We agree on many things, including keeping Wyoming businesses and families strong. We do that by ensuring taxes stay low, guarding against over-regulations, protecting...
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!
Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
oilcity.news
Casper to see over-90-degree weekend heat; thunderstorms possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and again on Monday and into the new week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, the weekend is expected to bring back over-90-degree heat, a trend that is...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/15/22–7/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from July 15 through July 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
No injuries at fire on Meadowlark Drive, says Casper Fire-EMS
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Meadowlark Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday, the entity stated in a press release sent that evening. “Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival,” the release...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/22/22–7/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Animal...
oilcity.news
Drier weather may increase smoke over Sugarloaf fire; containment still 0%; helicopters and tankers assisting
CASPER, Wyo. — With drier weather moving into the area of the Sugarloaf fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest, crews expect to see an increase in smoke, according to a Saturday morning news release from fire managers. The fire is still 516 acres in size with 0% containment, and personnel are working to remove vegetation — which could act as fuel — from the south line of the blaze.
oilcity.news
Flash flooding likely as up to 1.5 inches of rain fall on Mullen Fire burn scar in Snowy Range
CASPER, Wyo. — Life-threatening flash flooding is likely for the communities of Albany, Woods Landing, and others in the Snowy Range as thunderstorms dropped over an inch of rain within an hour on the Mullen Fire burn scar area, according to the National Weather Service. By 8:14 p.m. Thursday,...
capcity.news
Casper police say Cheyenne man drove to scene of auto burglary in stolen vehicle, briefly fled
CASPER, Wyo. — A 32-year-old man faces two felony charges after Casper police say they found him at the scene of an auto burglary with a stolen vehicle and apprehended him after a brief foot chase. Police say Cheyenne resident Paul Farley drove to the U-Haul on Bryan Stock...
Comments / 0