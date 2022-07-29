Syracuse aquarium proposal gains another voter

www.localsyr.com
Jacqueline O'toole
2d ago
Have you heard"Rochester, NY is building an Aquarium.: This is going be another failure like Density Mall what a joke. The electric bike and scooter program. They are abandoned all over the city.
waer.org
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
urbancny.com
County Legislator Charles Garland Secures Commitment Supporting Various Southside initiatives from Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon
When Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland 16th District was sworn in, the newly minted Legislator hit the ground running. There are many issues facing the 16th Legislative District which he represents. From the beginning he pledged to work on behalf of the people living in the 16th District. Already, he’s informing his constituents of meetings, he’s identified issues that he’s become aware of as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. Asking for feedback, which he then will use to stake out his position on the legislature.
Romesentinel.com
Longer terms for mayor, councilors on agenda in Oneida
ONEIDA — A full agenda is slated for the Common Council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Common Council Chambers at 109 N. Main St. in Oneida. Adopt a local law amending Article II, Section 2.1 (A) of the Oneida City Charter to amend the term of Mayor of the City of Oneida from two to four years.
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
localsyr.com
Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
21 counties in Upstate NY are heading toward drought, state says
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Twenty-one counties in Upstate New York have been placed on drought watch, meaning already dry conditions could soon lead to a drought. And those conditions are likely to get worse: There’s a lot of heat and very little rain expected over the next two weeks. The...
Romesentinel.com
SNAPSHOT: Albanese Longhorns part of Madison County Open Farm Day
Albanese Longhorns — a Cazenovia farm that has been in the Texas longhorn cattle business for 30 years — recently opened their doors in Cazenovia and happily welcomed the public to tour the farm for Open Farm Day in Madison County. Owners Ellen and Michael Albanese have kept...
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good: Giving back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back. Thursday, August 4, they’ll gather hundreds of volunteers in a community-wide Day of Caring, to help non-profits across Onondaga County. Mike Greenlar started early. The award-winning photo-journalist has been...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County turns off comments on aquarium Facebook posts after negative feedback
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County's page on Facebook has turned off public comments for at least four posts that show business leaders' support for County Executive Ryan McMahon's prosed $85 million aquarium in Syracuse's Inner Harbor. Comments are allowed on every other post about other topics on the page,...
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
Still waiting for Manlius board to engage with homeowners affected by solar project (Your Letters)
A collision generally occurs between two objects. In this case the objects are the Town of Manlius Board and a community of residents represented by this board. In late March, Supervisor John Deer and the town board voted to give themselves unchecked authority. Their March vote changed a law and they now have complete control over all future proposed industrial solar array projects on town property, including the Bowman Road landfill, and have effectively removed the voice of residents.
localsyr.com
Warm and dry in July for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) July is officially in the books and here are the numbers for Syracuse. After a cool June, Mother nature turned up the heat this past month. Overall, temperatures were almost two and a half degrees above normal. July 2022 ended up tied for 17th warmest July in recorded history for Syracuse.
How did the Greens qualify for rent help? Inside the logic of Covid tenant aid (Good Morning CNY for July 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 62. A warm, nice weekend is ahead. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Once the home Syracuse business leader Walter Ridings, this Ruskin Avenue house — more than a century old — in the Strathmore neighborhood of Syracuse has been beautifully restored after five years by husband and wife Garth Coviello and Karlie Fox-Knudtsen. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Karlie Fox-Knudtsen)
localsyr.com
Syracuse soccer tournament celebrates unity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 30 and 31, soccer teams from across New York came to Syracuse to celebrate unity, culture, community, and sport as part of the Western NY Unity Cup Soccer Tournament. The event, hosted by the semi-professional Upstate United FC in Syracuse, brought 8 teams...
Romesentinel.com
NOTICE: Two Utica pools closed on Saturday
UTICA — Buckley and Addison Miller Pools will be closed Saturday, July 30, according to the City of Utica. Both pools are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 2 p.m. For more informaiton about city pools, visit: https://cityofutica.com/departments/parks-and-recreation/recreation/pools/index.
localsyr.com
20th Annual Macedonian Festival at St George Church in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating. The time and date of the festival are...
Romesentinel.com
Residents air concerns over continued closure of senior center in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — Although COVID restrictions have eased over the past year, the continued closure of the New Hartford Senior Center has garnered frustration on both sides of the issue. Volunteers, instructors, and attendees of the New Hartford Senior Center have criticized changes to the center, including its move...
Onondaga County Legislators learn about water chestnuts
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Water chestnuts have become a big problem all across the United States – and that includes in Onondaga County. “We manage over 60 acres of water chestnut here in Onondaga County and there’s still more water chestnut to be managed,” says Mark Burger, executive director of the Onondaga County Soil and Water […]
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Romesentinel.com
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
