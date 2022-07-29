Giants HC Brian Daboll: 'I've been very happy' with WR Kadarius Toney

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's still early days into training camp practices, but New York Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll and second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney seem to be on the same page heading into August.

Toney endured an up-and-down rookie season that he finished with 39 catches for 420 yards and zero touchdowns and was then famously absent from the start of voluntary minicamp earlier this spring. The 23-year-old eventually showed up for such sessions, though, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen later poured cold water over the idea he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers at that time.

As Paul Schwartz explained for the New York Post, Daboll has featured rap songs recorded by Toney during practices this week. The coach then offered praise for the young offensive weapon while speaking with reporters ahead of the weekend.

"I think he’s a very loyal guy," Daboll said of Toney. "And you got to build trust with KT. And he had to build trust with me. Really no different than a lot of guys. Trust is probably one of the most important things in any relationship you can build. "I’ve told you from day one, I’ve been very happy with KT, his approach, how he is as a person, first and foremost, because that’s what matters to me. We’ve seen him in college. We evaluated him. He has a tremendous skillset. He’s smart. We move him around quite a bit. He’s a good young player that we’re going to help develop any way we can both on and off the field."

As part of building that relationship, Daboll asked Toney to send over some samples of his music. That's a nice touch, but the most important thing for all involved is that the new offense installed by Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka help get the best out of talents such as Toney and quarterback Daniel Jones.