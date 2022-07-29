Scammers steal $1.2M in cryptocurrency from Bloomfield Township man

www.fox2detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Man trying to track down wife arrested for driving 131 mph on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver was going 131 mph on I-696 Sunday night because he was allegedly trying to track down his wife. Michigan State Police stopped the 30-year-old Eastpointe man on the eastbound side of the freeway near Dequindre for speeding. Troopers determined he was upset and trying to find his wife.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
fox2detroit.com
Armed man robs Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor
FOX 2 - Police are asking for the public's help with information in a bank robbery that took place at Fifth Third on Washtenaw Avenue Friday. At 1:26 p.m. an armed white male suspect entered the bank wearing a plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, a cream baseball cap and blue surgical mask.
Cache of weapons, Nazi items found in Warren after gunman targets victim walking along Schoenherr: police
Anthony Mangiapane was arraigned in 37th District Court Wednesday in connection with the incident late Monday night in the area of at 8 Mile Road and Schoenherr in Warren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Sheriff: Vassar man arrested, formally charged after traffic-stop for selling methamphetamine
HURON COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Huron County Drug Task arrested a Vassar man during a routine stop on M-25 in Sebewaing Twp., for selling methamphetamine in our county. “The 40-year-old has been the focus of an ongoing investigation that involved other drug...
WNEM
Fenton Twp. contractor facing jail, fine for possible forgery
FENTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - From the outside, Harbor Landings in Fenton looks like a nice place to put down roots. Driving through the front of the neighborhood shows off solid red brick houses and well-manicured green lawns. But venturing in a little further reveals new construction – and all...
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Fake violin scam circulating in Oakland County, township supervisor warns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a sign stating they need some help. They're also playing the violin - or at least that's what it looks like. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops
Police say a 33-year-old Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk. Officers arrived at Joe Kool’s to find him yelling at other customers.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged in Warren gas station shooting claims ‘stand your ground', prosecutor says
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor said a Detroit man who paralyzed an unarmed 67-year-old victim in a shooting earlier this week is claiming "stand your ground" rights but also kicked the victim. Darrius Potts was charged with shooting 67-year-old Marcus Young on Tuesday at a Sunoco...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect who robbed Fifth Third Bank in Ann Arbor on Friday
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue on Friday, July 29. At 1:36 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, showed a handgun to a bank teller and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money,...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
'No one drives 55.' MSP issues 64 tickets during 1-day speed campaign on M-39
Michigan State Police made 75 stops and issued 64 tickets during a one-day enforcement along the Southfield Freeway earlier this week.
fox2detroit.com
60-year-old DDOT bus driver beaten by teens, robbed of $7
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver was beaten and robbed of $7 by a group of teens after he pulled over to pick them up. It happened at Seven Mile near Lasher on the city’s west side when the 60-year-old bus driver, who is a veteran, was on his route early Thursday morning. At about 5 a.m. he made a stop at the bus stop here off Seven Mile near Trinity Street.
BBB seeing increase in scams involving lotteries & sweepstakes in Michigan
Sweepstakes and lottery scams are nothing new, but sometimes, there's an influx in cases that prompts a warning. That's the situation right now in metro Detroit.
Stolen cars recovered; suspects arrested after chase caught on video
Multiple stolen Ford Raptor trucks were involved in a high-speed getaway from Dearborn to the Asbury Park neighborhood of Detroit Wednesday night around 9:00 pm.
fox2detroit.com
Teens shot over weekend • Parking dispute leads to fatal shooting • What to know for Tuesday's election
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV before a teen boy was found dead on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway. He was found dead in the street.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
Birmingham jeweler sentenced to over 12 years in prison for multi-million dollar diamond fraud scheme
A Birmingham jeweler is facing a long prison sentence after pleading guilty to a multi-million dollar diamond fraud scheme. On July 28, 61-year-old Joseph Dumochelle, was sentenced in federal court to 12 years and 7 months in prison for wire fraud.
Comments / 1