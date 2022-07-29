Scammers steal $1.2M in cryptocurrency from Bloomfield Township man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver was beaten and robbed of $7 by a group of teens after he pulled over to pick them up. It happened at Seven Mile near Lasher on the city’s west side when the 60-year-old bus driver, who is a veteran, was on his route early Thursday morning. At about 5 a.m. he made a stop at the bus stop here off Seven Mile near Trinity Street.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO