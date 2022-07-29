Friday Va. COVID-19 daily report: 3,898 new cases with 13 deaths

www.blueridgemuse.com
Augusta Free Press
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
Most rural counties in Virginia
(STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land — 702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square […]
Virginia first responders help Texas crews battle wildfires
Virginia first responders took a trip to Texas to give crews a well-earned break from fighting wildfires.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 3% this week
More than 850 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Virginia AG Miyares visits Fairfax Co. officers as police chief issues personnel emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thursday night Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a candid conversation with members of law enforcement at the Fairfax County Police Association’s lodge. The Q&A session revealing some of the Attorney General’s gravest concerns. He said people will die in Virginia due...
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — While there might have been just one lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, others benefitted from the drawing, and it is the public school systems across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday’s drawing. A portion of the profits from the […]
CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 55 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
wcyb.com
Virginia receives over $4M first payment from opioid distributor agreement
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — On Friday, Virginia’s 133 localities are set to receive over $4 million as a first payment from a $530 million opioid distributor settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, according to a Commonwealth of Virginia press release. This payment comes after Attorney General Miyares...
chathamstartribune.com
Now that it's legal: Group works to help folks legally produce pot
What used to result in an arrest and potential jail time was openly discussed at a Danville eatery Monday night — possessing, growing and yes, cloning marijuana. The Recreational Cannabis Growers Association of Danville and Pittsylvania County hosted a meet up at Funky’s Arcade Bar to provide information about Virginia’s laws concerning marijuana.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Police Association Tells Virginia AG New Laws Make Their Jobs Harder
Virginia’s attorney general met with members of a Fairfax County police officers group Thursday night to listen to their claims that new laws and policies are making it tougher for them to do their job. Dozens of current and former Fairfax County police officers – members of an organization...
WTOP
Virginia attorney general meets with nonprofits to discuss poverty, community needs
Virginia’s attorney general met with local nonprofit groups in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday for a roundtable listening session about addressing poverty and community needs. “Virginians helping other Virginians, from all backgrounds. The very, very best, they’re here,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “They’re helping people who are the victims...
Costs of video calls with Virginia prisoners to be cut in half on Aug. 1
Courtesy of Best on the Left (CC 3.0) At a time when many costs are going up, people with loved ones in Virginia prisons are likely to welcome a price cut. On August 1, the cost of video calls with inmates in the custody of Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities will be cut in half.
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
