Former New Milford Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote returns as interim superintendent

NewsTimes
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
Register Citizen
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools appoints hometown educators as interim principals at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment Friday of two veteran educators to serve as interim principals at two elementary schools. Kerry Gavin, an assistant principal at Western Middle School, will lead Cos Cob School as interim principal. Diane Chiappetta Fox, administrator of Greenwich High School’s Windrose...
Register Citizen
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
New Haven Independent
United Illuminating's Massive Infrastructure Upgrade Clears Public Hearing
ANSONIA/DERBY/SHELTON — A virtual public hearing Thursday (July 28) on United Illuminating’s plan to rebuild the 100-year old transmission lines and supporting structures that power homes in Ansonia, Derby and Shelton drew no comments from the public. About 20 people joined the Zoom hearing held by the Connecticut...
West Haven could lose grants, credit rating amid financial scandal
The financial scandal that has engulfed West Haven over the past year has cost the city access to state grant funding and is now threatening the municipality’s ability to borrow money on its own for future capital projects. West Haven, a coastal city of roughly 55,000 residents, was hoping...
Enrollment fair for dental, health, transportation benefits
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday was the first Access Health CT Enrollment Fair for the Covered Ct Program. It’s a system designed and funded by the state to provide health insurance, dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation to eligible people. Saturday’s event was in Norwich, and the next event is Wednesday in Hartford. There will […]
Register Citizen
Griffin Hospital awarded over $1M by the state to replace old generator
DERBY — State officials announced Friday that Griffin Hospital will receive more than $1.3 million from the State Bond Commission. The money will be used to replace a 40-year-old emergency generator used by the hospital when power goes out. According to the hospital, the generator is approaching the end of its service life. But ongoing supply chain issues will mean it’s going to take some time before it can actually be replaced, hospital officials said.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Stefanowski calls for staffing reforms, improvements at Cheshire prison
(WTNH) – For the past couple of months, and even up until last week, most of the Bob Stefanowski summer tour campaign stops have been squarely focused on inflation and the economy. Last Thursday, Stefanowski turned his attention to Connecticut’s prisons. He headed to the prison in Cheshire, calling...
QU sorority leader makes history with promotion
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman, general council and vice president of human resource at Quinnipiac University, celebrated a big honor at her hometown college on Saturday. She was recognized for being named the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a distinguished African-American sorority. Hundreds attended the ceremony to celebrate […]
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Reps Debate Local Rules for Accessory Apartments
With the deadline clock ticking, the Stamford Zoning Board has begun to consider whether to opt out of a state law that will make it legal to add an apartment to every single-family home, effectively turning them into two-family homes. The mandate was an attempt by lawmakers in Hartford –...
zip06.com
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
NewsTimes
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
NEW PALTZ – A 20-year-old SUNY New Paltz student has passed away, College President Darrell Wheeler announced on Thursday. Kailas Ferrari of Cornwall died on July 23. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 29. Wheeler said she joined the campus community in 2019 as a participant in a...
goodmorningwilton.com
BREAKING NEWS: Wilton Health Director Closes Merwin Meadows Pond for Swimming ‘Until Further Notice’
Friday afternoon, July 29, town officials announced that the Wilton Health Department had ordered Merwin Meadows pond to be closed for swimming due to E. coli contamination. According to a press release sent out by the first selectwoman’s office, the pond will remain closed “until further notice.”. Wilton...
Register Citizen
Middletown luxury apartment developers seek tax deal for small businesses
MIDDLETOWN — A $65 million luxury apartment complex proposed near the Cromwell line is seeking a tax stabilization agreement from the city to allow project leaders to set aside $1 million for economically disadvantaged business owners. The housing complex, to be built on the grassy field at the rear...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
Register Citizen
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
