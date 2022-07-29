Former New Milford Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote returns as interim superintendent

DERBY — State officials announced Friday that Griffin Hospital will receive more than $1.3 million from the State Bond Commission. The money will be used to replace a 40-year-old emergency generator used by the hospital when power goes out. According to the hospital, the generator is approaching the end of its service life. But ongoing supply chain issues will mean it’s going to take some time before it can actually be replaced, hospital officials said.

DERBY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO