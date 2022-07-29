The Michigan GOP primary for governor is all about abortion

If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”Paris is one of many women mobilized into politics by the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Now she knocks on doors for Democrats, and said Republicans should take the blame for the U.S. Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for a 2019 Georgia law that bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present....

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO