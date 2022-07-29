Tell Me Something Good: Giving back to the community

www.localsyr.com
You’re Invited to Sankofa Community Give Back 11:00am – 3 pm, July 30th
Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center, in Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood, is inviting members of the community for a giveaway of items for women and families. This event is planned by our Synergy summer interns with support from staff. Location: Southside Communication Center 2331 South Salina Street. Time: 11:00am to...
20th Annual Macedonian Festival at St George Church in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating. The time and date of the festival are...
Sankofa hosts annual ‘Community Give Back’
(WSYR-TV) — Members of the community are invited to attend the Annual Community Giveback hosted by Sankofa Reproductive Health and Healing Center in Syracuse’s Southside neighborhood. The event will take place on Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southside Communication Center on 2331...
CNY Inspirations: I see kind people
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. When you go through stuff in life, you imagine you’ll count on your friends and family the most. Funnily enough - you don’t want them to see you sad; and so, you will pretend you are okay on the days you aren’t. But you know who we don’t fake it with? The Randoms. The people you don’t know that cross our paths. I’m learning that it’s the strangers and acquaintances that save us. On the tough days it’s the waitress that cracks a joke; or uber driver that tells you how much he misses his mom, too; or the bar owner that takes a moment to give his well wishes. My dad has a saying for it – he says, “that’s God coming through.”
Shared success for Black business in downtown Syracuse
Representation matters. It’s not just a motto or saying. For Ecodessa owner Caeresa Richards, it’s a way of life developed over a long road to today. “Prior to starting Ecodessa, I was a degreed engineer. I worked in engineering for quite a while,” she said. "During that time, I've always been interested in fashion and I always imagined myself like owning a boutique one day when I retire."
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7
ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
CNY Black Women’s Expo comes to the Oncenter
(WSYR-TV) — Central New York is ready to honor all the ways black and brown women contribute to our culture this upcoming August. The community is coming together next Saturday, August 6 for the 2022 Central New York Black Women’s Expo. Founder and CEO of the Women’s Economic Institute Charlene Tarver is spearheading this year’s event.
Ukrainian Festival celebrates 80th anniversary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival returned for its 80th Annual celebration. The festival featured food, music, dance performances, and a small shopping strip featuring authentic jewelry, clothing, and pottery. Pat Burak, a third-generation Ukrainian-American, says it is a...
Syracuse Ukrainian Festival ends today: Here is the event lineup
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The annual Syracuse Ukrainian Festival is wrapping up it’s festivities today. The two day event is coming to a close today after a two year hiatus due to the Coronavirus. The festival hours for July 30 are from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and is located at 207 Tompkins Street in Syracuse, behind Colemans in the Tipperary Hill region.
Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
Warm and dry in July for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) July is officially in the books and here are the numbers for Syracuse. After a cool June, Mother nature turned up the heat this past month. Overall, temperatures were almost two and a half degrees above normal. July 2022 ended up tied for 17th warmest July in recorded history for Syracuse.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Downtown Syracuse festival returns with bacon, bacon and more bacon
Thick cut or thin cut. Crispy or soft. Applewood smoked or maple infused. However you like your bacon, you’ll want to check out the Syracuse Bacon Festival in downtown Syracuse’s Clinton Square. The fest takes place noon to 10 p.m. both Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13.
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
Syracuse soccer tournament celebrates unity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 30 and 31, soccer teams from across New York came to Syracuse to celebrate unity, culture, community, and sport as part of the Western NY Unity Cup Soccer Tournament. The event, hosted by the semi-professional Upstate United FC in Syracuse, brought 8 teams...
County Legislator Charles Garland Secures Commitment Supporting Various Southside initiatives from Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon
When Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland 16th District was sworn in, the newly minted Legislator hit the ground running. There are many issues facing the 16th Legislative District which he represents. From the beginning he pledged to work on behalf of the people living in the 16th District. Already, he’s informing his constituents of meetings, he’s identified issues that he’s become aware of as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. Asking for feedback, which he then will use to stake out his position on the legislature.
Here is the Greens Morelle – Utica Greens – Authentic Recipe
I've had several people ask over the last few years to post the official Utica Greens Morelle recipe. My friend Joe Morelle, who passed away a few years ago, created Greens Morelle for the Chesterfield back in the 1980s. Nobody made Greens like Joe. The one thing Joe was most...
Meet Jojo with the CNY SPCA! Shelter continues to deal with cat overflow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This week's adoptable pet with the CNY SPCA is Jojo. She is a 5-year-old calico cat looking for a loving home. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says she stands out for her wrinkled ear. Jojo came to the shelter with a bad ear infection which damaged part of her ear.
