Miners crush Cardinals for first State title in 69 years
BELGRADE — Egan Lester can apparently be very persuasive. When Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson didn’t want his running back to play baseball, Lester kept asking. “He wasn’t a huge fan of me wanting to play because he wanted me working out with the Orediggers,” Lester...
Miners send Stars packing, will play Cardinals for title
BELGRADE — The Butte Miners will have two chances to win a state championship Sunday. Butte beat up on Havre for a 15-5 win Saturday at at Edward S. Medina Field to move into the championship game undefeated on the tournament. (Boxscore) The win, which was the second time...
Flag football players sought
Butte High’s new girls’ flag football team will hold open fields at 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 17 at Naranche Stadium. Any girls entering eighth through 12th grades who want to play or just want to see what the sport is all about are invited to attend.
