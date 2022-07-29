Chef Mark shares pulled pork street taco, spicy slaw recipe

American Pulled Pork Street Tacos with Sweet and Spicy Slaw

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

Ingredients

As needed 12 soft taco size corn tortillas – Can use flour tortillas if preferred

1 each Pork butt, average about 5-8 pounds with bone in

As Needed Spicy brown sugar rub, recipe follows

As Needed Queso cheese, or other good melting cheese of your liking

As Desired Sweet and spicy slaw, the recipe follows

As Desired Barbecue sauce

Chef Mark’s Street Taco Rub

½ cup Brown sugar

3 tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Onion powder

½ tablespoon Cayenne pepper, more if you desire it hotter

1 tablespoon Dried oregano

1 tablespoon Dried thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon White pepper

Mix all ingredients and store them in an airtight container.

Pork Butt Preparation and Procedure

There are many ways to cook pork butt, so you may use your favorite, but this is an easy preparation.

Rinse the pork butt and completely pat dry. Mix 4 tablespoons of the rub with 2 cups of water and ½ cup of cider vinegar and set aside. Place the pork butt fat cap up in a lightly greased oven roaster and rub the pork butt all over with spicy brown sugar rub making sure to completely coat it. Place it in the refrigerator and allow it to rest for 1 hour.

Remove from the refrigerator and pour the water, spice, and vinegar mixture over it. Place in a preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes or until the fat cap browns up and begins to crust. Remove pan from oven and cover with foil to seal. Reduce heat to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and continue to cook for 3-4 hours or until it reaches an internal temperature of 200 – 225 degrees F. Remove from oven and allow to rest in the pan for 15-20 minutes. Remove the foil and using tongs or a fork pulls the pork from the bone and shred it for the tacos.

Sweet and Spicy Slaw

4 cups Freshly shredded green cabbage

2 cups Freshly shredded red cabbage

1 small red onion cut in half and finely sliced

1 each Jalapeno pepper, finely diced

1 small bunch of cilantro, chopped

1 each Small red pepper, finely chopped

1 each Small yellow pepper, finely chopped

1 each Small orange pepper, finely chopped

Sweet and Spicy Slaw Dressing

¾ cup Mayonnaise

3 tablespoons Sugar

Pinch Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Honey

3 tablespoons Apple cider vinegar

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon Celery seed

1 teaspoon Hot sauce, (optional)

Mix all the dressing ingredients in a chilled bowl and then toss with the cabbage and vegetables. Toss well to coat and allow to rest for 30 minutes or more in the fridge for the flavors to get to know each other!

Preparation and Presentation

Warm the tortillas on a hot skillet and transfer them to a serving dish. Place some queso cheese along the middle of the tortilla followed by the pulled pork and finally top with a “nest” of the slaw. Squirt some of the barbecue sauce on top. Open wide and tear it up!!

Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days.

