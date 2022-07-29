Humphreys County crews heading to Kentucky

www.wkrn.com
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky
Seeing the devastation and frantic search efforts is a hauntingly familiar sight for those in Humphreys County.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. church accepting donations for those affected by Ky. flooding
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee church is accepting donations for people affected by devastating flooding in Kentucky. The Hill Church will be accepting donations between Saturday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 2, before taking collected items to those in need. Those wishing to donate can do so at...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
WKRN
Tax-Free weekend begins in Tennessee
It’s back-to-school season, but you don’t have to be going back to school to be cashing in. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 30, 2022. New baby clouded leopards on display at the Nashville …. 2 people injured in shooting outside Nashville strip …. Passenger dies following...
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
fox17.com
Students head back to the classroom in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several school districts in Middle Tennessee open their doors this week to students. Here is a list of school openings the 2022-23 year. Houston County Schools returned on July 27 and Trousdale County Schools on July 28.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
WKRN
Blessing box food in high demand due to inflation
Inflation is impacting many families in Middle Tennessee - especially when it comes to food. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 30, 2022. New baby clouded leopards on display at the Nashville …. 2 people injured in shooting outside Nashville strip …. Passenger dies following crash on I-65 near...
WKRN
Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing
A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville. Hope Force International helping flood victims in …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash. Tennessee Red Cross aids Kentucky flood victims.
WSMV
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
clayconews.com
Nashville, Tennessee Man Convicted of Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking in Southeastern Kentucky
LONDON, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Nashville man was convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in London, of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday afternoon, a man lost his life following a traffic collision in South Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike [...]
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
