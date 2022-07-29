ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Humphreys County crews heading to Kentucky

WKRN
 2 days ago
www.wkrn.com

WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Tax-Free weekend begins in Tennessee

It’s back-to-school season, but you don’t have to be going back to school to be cashing in. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 30, 2022. New baby clouded leopards on display at the Nashville …. 2 people injured in shooting outside Nashville strip …. Passenger dies following...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Fire destroys house on Marrast Drive, 2 firefighters injured

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house east of Clarksville was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. At about 11:30 a.m., a house on Marrast Drive caught fire, according to Montgomery County EMA Director Ed Baggett. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The homeowners were out of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Blessing box food in high demand due to inflation

Inflation is impacting many families in Middle Tennessee - especially when it comes to food. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 30, 2022. New baby clouded leopards on display at the Nashville …. 2 people injured in shooting outside Nashville strip …. Passenger dies following crash on I-65 near...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Woman arrested for deadly motel stabbing

A 32-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man to death inside a motel in South Nashville. Hope Force International helping flood victims in …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 31, 2022. Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash. Tennessee Red Cross aids Kentucky flood victims.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair

Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

